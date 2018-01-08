Tenorio believes he can crack the top 10 if he remains healthy

MANILA, Philippines - To some, being the 15th all-time assists leader in the PBA is proof of a player’s passing ability. To LA Tenorio, it is simply a sign that he’s been around a long time.

“Ibig sabihin tumatanda na ako,” joked Tenorio.

(That just means I’m getting old.)

Tenorio, who already has 2,464 assists following Barangay Ginebra’ 104-97 triumph over the Globalport Batang Pier last Sunday, January 7, is now in the top 15 of the league’s all-time assists leader, overtaking Gerry Esplana, who had 2,459 dishes.

Though admitting that he does not track his career numbers, the “Gin-eral” said he is honored to have been included in an exclusive club that has the likes of PBA greats Robert Jaworski (5,825 assists), Ramon Fernandez (5,220), Dindo Pumaren (4,043), Johnny Abarrientos (3,757) and Jimmy Alapag (3,406).

“It’s a blessing for me, an achievement na parang the more na gusto mo pang ipakita ‘yung kaya mo gawin. Especially as a point guard, tinitignan diyan ‘yung assist, kung paano ka magdedeliver sa teammates mo, how to make your teammates look good every game. The more na mas pagbubutihan ko especially for the team,” said Tenorio.

(It’s a blessing for me, an achievement that makes me want to show what I can do. Especially as a point guard, people look at how we produce assists, how we deliver for our teammates, how we make our teammates look good every game. This just makes me want to become better especially for the team.)

“I hope to be more aggressive in the game and not set aside ‘yung achievement na ganiyan. I’m thankful and very honored to be part of the top 15.”

Up next in the list is Antonio Brown with 2,480 assists (14th) and Atoy Co with 2,640 assists (13th) and if Tenorio, who is averaging just under 5 assists a game in his 12-year career, continues to play healthy, it will be no time until he gets a crack at the top 10.

“Tignan natin. Maaabot ko naman ‘yan if I to continue playing every game. Dasal lang tayo na walang injury. Maachieve naman ‘yan basta continuous play lang.”

(We’ll see. I think I can achieve that as long I continue playing every game. We just have to pray that I will not suffer any injuries and I can achieve than if I play continuously.) – Rappler.com