Published 8:38 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Magnolia Hotshots went on a furious offensive display in the second half to hand the Kia Picanto a 47-point shellacking, 124-77, and their 15th straight loss in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, January 10.

Kia looked like it was in for a competitive clash, even ending the first half with a 49-47 lead, until the Hotshots found their groove in the third quarter with an 18-4 run, sparked by a 8 points from Paul Lee, for a 65-53 advantage.

Magnolia's onslaught continued as it ended the period with another 16-2 blitz to lead by 21 points, 81-60. Lee outscored Kia, which only had 11 third quarter points, with 13 markers in the frame.

The Picanto's misery did not stop there as the Hotshots pushed their cushion to 30 behind Jio Jalalon, who scored 9 points in a 12-2 spurt, 89-69.

Magnolia, which improved to 2-1, limited Kia to only 28 second half points while scoring 77.

Kia's loss tied its worst defeat in franchise history, which also came from the Hotshots last September 22, 122-81.

“This is the start of our first game of the year, and I told my players to start it right,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero. “I think, we were outhustled in the first half. That's why we had a good adjustment in the second half.”

Justin Melton paced the Hotshots with 23 points, 8 assists and 6 boards while Ian Sangalang had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

JayR Reyes led the Picanto, who remained winless in 3 outings, with 12 points and 12 boards.

– Rappler.com