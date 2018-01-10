Pingris caught the ball at the post with 7:35 left in the first quarter when Corpuz went after the rock but instead got a bit of the veteran forward's face

Published 7:15 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Things turned bloody early in the Magnolia-Kia clash as Marc Pingris was left with a busted lip following a collision with Jackson Corpuz.

Pingris caught the ball at the post with 7:35 left in the first quarter when Corpuz went after the rock but instead got a bit of the veteran forward's face.

The impact caused a cut on Pingris' upper lip as he walked on the court with blood dripping on his face and his jersey. He was taken out into the locker room to get patched up before returning to action in the second quarter.

Pingris finished the game with 6 points, 4 rebounds and two assists.

Marc Pingris is bloodied up just five minutes into the opening quarter!



***

For more PBA content, visit https://t.co/byQOSDgfVE | #PBAonESPN5 pic.twitter.com/K7MzQg95to — Sports5 (@Sports5PH) January 10, 2018

– Rappler.com