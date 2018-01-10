Kia receives a 47-point demolition in their match against the Magnolia Hotshots

Published 10:58 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ricky Dandan just made his PBA debut as head coach for Kia but he could not help but feel exhausted following the Picanto’s lackluster play.

Kia was at the receiving end of a 47-point demolition against the Magnolia Hotshots, 124-77, and Dandan, who replaced Chris Gavina two weeks ago, admitted that he feels “tired” after the Picanto absorbed their 15th straight loss bridging the Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup last year and the Philippine Cup this season.



“I feel that I've been coaching here forever. It's tiring. I feel very tired. I tried to encourage our guys to make a comeback. I tried to use the lineup obviously to no avail,” said Dandan, who had a 4-33 record in 3 years at the helm for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.



The Picanto looked like a rejuvenated team following their 23-point loss to the Phoenix Fuel Masters last December 27 as they led the Hotshots 49-47 at the end of the first two quarters only to lose gas soon as the second half started.



Kia scored only 28 points in the last two quarters and allowed the Hotshots to drop 77 markers. The loss tied Picanto’s worst defeat in franchise history, which also came at the hands of the Hotshots last September 22, 128-81.



“I don't know what happened. I can't explain it. I have to review tape, watch the third quarter and see what exactly happened, but from my recollection, we played according to plan in the first two quarters only to suddenly play differently in the third.”



After losing a combined 70 points in the last two games, Dandan just wants his squad to move on as they aim to crack the winning column when they face the Alaska Aces on Sunday, January 14.



“We need to maximize the roster that we have regardless of who we play and regardless of the situation. I'll say it again - we just have to suck it up and move forward and try to find ways to make the score closer and give us a chance in the end,” said Dandan.

– Rappler.com