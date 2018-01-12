Pringle holds down the fort as his backcourt mate Terrence Romeo recovers from injury

Published 6:38 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - Globalport Batang Pier sailed over the Rain or Shine Elastopainters, 78-70, for their first win of the season at the Mall of Asia Arena, Friday, January 12.

Stanley Pringle made sure his efforts would not go for naught this time as he registered 9 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Globalport, just 5 points shy of matching the Elastopainters' fourth-quarter production of 14 points.

Rain or Shine made it a one-point game early in the fourth, 61-62, following a Beau Belga triple and a Dexter Maiquez bucket but the Batang Pier answered with an 8-0 spurt, 5 coming from Pringle, to pull away for good.

“We hit our target na 80 points below kasi for now, parang worst team kami sa points allowed eh. We're giving up 109 points per game. Pinagusapan namin ng mga players na we have to consider na kailangan dumepensa kami. And tonight, we played good defense,” said Globalport head coach Pido Jarencio.

(We hit our target of limiting them to 80 points below because we are probably the worst team in points allowed. We’re giving up 109 points per game. We talked about how we consider the way we defend. And tonight, we played good defense.)

Kelly Nabong continued his fine play for the Batang Pier with 13 rebounds and 12 points while Sean Anthony, who had a relatively scoring night with just 3 points after scorching hot for 29 in their previous game, still made his presence felt with 13 boards and 12 assists.

The EPainters trailed by as much as 14 points in the first quarter, 5-19, before turning things around in the second period with a 33-30 advantage.

Gabe Norwood paced the Elastopainters with 15 points and 8 boards.

Both teams are now tied with 1-2 win-loss cards with Rain or Shine dropping its last two games.

Scores:

Globalport (78): Pringle 29, Nabong 12, Guinto 10, Grey 8, Sargent 8, Gabayni 4, Anthony 3, Flores 2, Elorde 2, Arana 0, Juico 0, Taha 0

Rain or Shine (70): Norwood 15, Borboran 13, Ahanmisi 10, Belga 8, Nambatac 6, Yap 5, Ponferrada 3, Daquioag 3, Trollano 3, Almazan 2, Maiquez 2

Quarter scores: 19-18, 41-35, 58-56, 78-70. – Rappler.com