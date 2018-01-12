Poy Erram and Mac Belo pace the Elite with 22 points each

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - Blackwater sent Barangay Ginebra crashing back to earth as the Elite handed the Gin Kings their first loss of the season with a 94-77 victory in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday, January 12.

Ginebra trailed by just one point early in the fourth quarter following a Mark Caguioa jumper, 63-64, before the Elite went on an 18-6 run, with 8 points coming from Allein Maliksi and 6 from Mike DiGregorio, to bring their lead back to double digits, 82-69.

A Japeth Aguilar dunk cut Blackwater's lead to 10 with a little over two minutes left in the game but the Elite finished the game off in style with 7 straight markers.

Poy Erram paced the Elite, who improved to 2-1, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks while Mac Belo also poured in 22 markers, highlighted by two clutch triples down the stretch, to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals.

Allein Maliksi added 17 points, 8 coming in the final frame, on top of 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Elite.

“It’s going to be something special for our team if we’ll be able to hand Ginebra its first loss this conference and on our part, our first win for 2018. Luckily, we were able to do what we planned,” said Blackwater head coach Leo Isaac.

The game was tied at 19-all at the end of the first quarter before the Elite outscored Ginebra, 22-14, in the second period for a 41-33 halftime led.

Blackwater then led by as much as 13 points late in the third frame, 60-47, but the Gin Kings finished the quarter with 10 straight points to enter the fourth down by only 3 points, 61-64.

Greg Slaughter paced the Gin Kings, who dropped to 2-1, with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Scores:

Blackwater (94): Erram 22, Belo 22, Maliksi 17, Jose 8, DiGregorio 8, Sena 7, Cortez 4, Palma 4, Marcelo 2, Pinto 0, Cruz 0, Sumang 0

Ginebra (77): Slaughter 20, Tenorio 16, Aguilar 14, Thompson 12, Cruz 4, Taha 4, Caguioa 3, Ferrer 2, Mariano 2, Wilson 0, R. Aguilar 0. – Rappler.com