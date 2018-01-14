Alaska's Jeron Teng pours in 13 points in the 3rd quarter alone

Published 6:45 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Kia Picanto entered history books Sunday night, January 14, when they succumbed to their 16th straight loss, the longest losing streak in a decade, following a 37-point drubbing from the Alaska Aces, 102-65, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Trailing by just 4 points after the break, 34-39, the Picanto quickly ran out of steam entering the second half. They scored only 5 points on 2-of-23 shooting in the 3rd quarter while allowing the Aces to scorch hot for 36 for a 75-39 advantage.

In that 3rd quarter, Jeron Teng poured in 13 points, including 6 in an unanswered 24-0 salvo that virtually put the game beyond the Picanto's reach.

Kia’s losing streak is the longest since Ginebra dropped 17th straight games in 1995.

"I thought our defensive energy was a little undirected in the first half and it caused us to give up some baskets we don't want to give up. In the second half it was a little more focused,” said Alaska head coach Alex Compton.

Teng paced the Aces, who improved to 2-2, with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists while Carl Bryan Cruz added 16 markers and 9 boards.

Jake Pascual made his presence felt with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Calvin Abueva took the backseat but still contributed 10 markers and 9 boards.

The Aces completely obliterated the hapless Picanto side by having 18 more rebounds, 11 more assists and 6 more steals that translated to an impressive 46.8% shooting.

Rashawn McCarthy topscored for Kia with 16 points. Eric Camson and Ronald Tubid added 15 and 13 markers, respectively, in the losing effort.

Kia remained winless in 4 games this season.

The Scores:



Alaska (102): Teng 23, Cruz 16, Banchero 11, Abueva 10, Manuel 10, Pascual 10, Enciso 8, Galliguez 5, Thoss 5, Exciminiano 2, Potts 2, Casio 0, Racal 0.

Kia (65): McCarthy 16, Camson 15, Tubid 13, Ababou 5, Caperal 4, Reyes 4, Cabrera 3, Celda 3, Yee 2, Galanza 0, Jamon 0, Paniamogan 0, Sara 0.

Quarter scores: 20-21, 39-34, 75-39, 102-65.

– Rappler.com