Ravena's career night goes for naught as Magnolia defeats NLEX
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Magnolia Hotshots spoiled Kiefer Ravena's 31-point night with a 105-94 win over the reeling NLEX Road Warriors, for their second straight win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 14.
After winning by 47 points against the Kia Picanto in their previous game, the Hotshots looked like they were in for another lopsided triumph as they led by as much as 23 points in the 3rd quarter, 71-48, thanks to a 10-0 run ignited and capped by Paul Lee's triples.
NLEX threatened to make a comeback early in the 4th period, closing the gap to just 8 points following an 11-2 spurt, 79-87. But Magnolia kept its composure down the stretch with a game-clinching 11-2 run, 105-87.
"We just tried to be mentally tough sa dulo (in the final minutes). We know NLEX can come back anytime. I know it's a very physical game and I'm very proud of my players because of the composure," said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.
The Road Warriors were badly beaten on the rebounding department as the Hotshots hauled down 61 boards, 19 more than NLEX’s output.
Lee finished with a team-high 21 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Rome dela Rosa added 14. Marc Pingris made his presence felt with 15 rebounds, 7 points, and 4 assists.
Despite being scoreless in the last 3 quarters, Robbie Herndon proved to be a pivotal piece in the Hotshots’ early assault, scoring 11 first quarter points that catapulted Magnolia to a 30-18 lead heading into the second period.
Ravena once again took the spotlight for NLEX as he dropped 31 points, 5 assists, 4 stills against zero turnovers but all of it went in vain in the lose.
JR Quinahan added 22 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort while Kevin Alas chipped in 13 markers.
Magnolia now has a 3-1 card for solo second place while NLEX slid to its second straight defeat for a 2-2 card, tied with Alaska at 4th.
The Scores:
Magnolia (105): Lee 21, Dela Rosa 14, Herndon 11, Ramos 11, Jalalon 9, Simon 9, Melton 7, Pingris 7, Barroca 5, Sangalang 5, Reavis 4, Gamalinda 2, Brondial 0, Pascual 0.
NLEX (94): Ravena 31, Quiñahan 22, Alas 13, Miranda 9, Fonacier 8, Mallari 5, Baguio 4, Tiongson 2, Al-Hussaini 0, Gotladera 0, Rios 0.
Quarter scores: 30-18, 51-43, 85-68, 105-94.
– Rappler.com