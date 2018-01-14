It is not Kiefer Ravena's best night after all

Published 9:16 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Magnolia Hotshots spoiled Kiefer Ravena's 31-point night with a 105-94 win over the reeling NLEX Road Warriors, for their second straight win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 14.

After winning by 47 points against the Kia Picanto in their previous game, the Hotshots looked like they were in for another lopsided triumph as they led by as much as 23 points in the 3rd quarter, 71-48, thanks to a 10-0 run ignited and capped by Paul Lee's triples.

NLEX threatened to make a comeback early in the 4th period, closing the gap to just 8 points following an 11-2 spurt, 79-87. But Magnolia kept its composure down the stretch with a game-clinching 11-2 run, 105-87.