Jeron Teng has had two 20-point outings in his first 4 games but admits he's still familiarizing himself with Alaska's system

Published 11:02 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeron Teng admitted to still be adjusting to Alaska’s system but his numbers indicate otherwise as he once again starred for the Aces’ second straight win over the Kia Picanto Sunday, January 14.

Teng torched the Picanto with 23 points on an ultra-efficient 58.8% shooting on top of 9 rebounds and two assists en route to a 102-65 Alaska victory.

After scoring just 4 points in the first half, Teng did the most damage for the Aces in the third quarter, pouring in 13 points in the frame to outscore Kia, which only had 5 third quarter points.

He was also the catalyst of the Aces’ 24-0 run that put the Picanto at bay for good.

Although he has logged in two 20-point outings in just 4 games in the PBA, the former De La Salle University standout said that he has yet to fully familiarize himself with the Aces.

“Medyo nangangapa pa ako sa sistema ng Alaska. It takes time to be 100% familiarized with the system. But I’ll get there with the help of the coaches, teaching me a lot of things, and my teammates who are helping me out,” said Teng.



(I am still coping with the system of Alaska. It takes time to be 100% familiarized with the system. But I’ll get there with the help of the coaches, teaching me a lot of things, and my teammates who are helping me out.)



Alaska head coach Alex Compton is pleased with Teng, saying that the 23-year-old can match up with the league’s big boys even as a rookie.



“You know how rookies come in and they have to learn how to bang with the big boys? It seems like Jeron's whole career, even when he went to the next level, he was immediately still one of the big boys,” said Compton.



“His physicality, he's inserted that, he helps us in rebounding, obviously getting to the basket, he draws a lot of contact. The kid's got a knack for scoring and attacking the basket. We were very happy with the pick we had at number 5.”

The Aces’ mettle will be tested when they face Barangay Ginebra next on January 21 and Teng hopes to keep Alaska in the winning track.

“I think we're ready for the challenge, we’re up to it. We’re practicing really really hard and I think we’ll be ready by that game.” – Rappler.com