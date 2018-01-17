The venue is changed due to the threat of a Mayon Volcano eruption, but the PBA assures fans it will set another playdate for Legazpi

Published 6:20 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bicolano fans would have to wait a little longer before they see their favorite PBA players in action as the league was forced to transfer the venue of the February 3 game from Legazpi City in Albay to the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Barangay Ginebra and the NLEX Road Warriors were supposed to clash in Legazpi City for the league's first out-of-town game of February. But due to the worsening condition of the Mayon Volcano in Albay, the PBA had to change the venue for the game.

However, the PBA, on its official Facebook page, assured fans that it will set another playdate in Legazpi City "as soon as its playing schedule permits."

The Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Sunday evening, January 14, meaning a "hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days."

The entire province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday, January 16. – Rappler.com