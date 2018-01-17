Head coach Garcia says 'everything is good now' after getting into a misunderstanding with Almazan

Published 8:55 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan was reduced to a spectator in the Rain or Shine Elastopainters’ 120-99 victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, Wednesday, January 17, but he is neither injured nor feeling unwell.

Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia admitted in the post-game presser that he decided not to field Almazan in against the Fuel Masters after the lanky big man failed to attend the team’s last two practices.

Garcia said that Almazan’s absence might have stemmed from their argument after the E-Painters lost to the Globalport Batang Pier last January 12 when the 28-year-old had an off night after finishing with two points, 4 rebounds, two assists and 3 turnovers in more than 22 minutes of play.

“Hindi kasi nakapagpractice the last two days so sabi namin pahinga na lang muna. Actually, after the loss against Global, medyo nagkaanuhan lang kami,” Garcia added.

(He did not practice the last two days so I told him that he should rest first. Actually, after the loss against Global, we got into something.)

Garcia bared that he initially planned to make Almazan a double-double threat heading into the season but after the dismal outing against the Batang Pier, he could not help but scold the former NCAA MVP.

“The way he played against Global, I felt that it wasn't Raymond. So ayun, medyo napagalitan, nagkatampuhan but that's it. I think kasama naman sa trabaho namin yun eh,” Garcia said. “But I think everything is good right now.”

(The way he played against Global, I felt that it wasn't Raymond. I kind of scolded him and we got into a misunderstanding but that's it. I think it is a part of the job. But I think everything is good right now.)

Chris Tiu, who had a hand in Rain or Shine’s romp of the Fuel Masters after tallying 17 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, was glad that the team ended with their two-game losing streak thanks to other guys stepping up in Almazan’s shoe.

“I'm positive that would be resolved and we just have to hold the fort. I think we'll be okay. Today, the other guys stepped up. Dexter Maiquez, Mark Borboran, Jewel Ponferrada played well also even Ronnie Matias. Hopefully, the guys can step up and when Raymond's back we'll be even stronger.”

Almazan is expected to be back on the hardcourt when Rain or Shine lock horns against the Kia Picanto on Saturday, January 20. – Rappler.com