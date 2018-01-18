Renzo Subido comes up big with 20 points, including 4 late free throws to seal the win

Published 10:01 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Marinerong Pilipino Skippers proved steadier in the endgame as they hacked out a 94-92 win over the Zark’s Jawbreakers-Lyceum in the opening game of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Thursday, January 18.

Leading by 80-69 early in the payoff period, the Skippers slowly saw their advantage cut to just two points after a 14-5 salvo by the Jawbreakers, highlighted by back-to-back buckets by CJ Perez, 83-85.

Zark’s-Lyceum couldn’t complete the comeback after Perez bricked his 3-point attempt with less than 30 seconds left in the game as Renzo Subido sank all of his 4 free throws to secure the win for Marinerong Pilipino.

Subido starred for the Skippers with 20 points, 15 coming in the second half, to go with 5 assists and 3 rebounds while Rian Ayonayon and Philip Paredes added 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Gab Banal made his presence felt for the Marinerong Pilipino with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals against 10 turnovers while Billy Ray Robles chipped in 10 markers, 10 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals.

“We all know that this team (Lyceum) will fight until the end. ‘Yung grind nila until the end, especially down the stretch, that’s what we’ve been reminding the players. Good thing the players stepped up,” said Marinerong Pilipino head coach Koy Banal.

Both teams were virtually tied in field goal shooting but what cost the Jawbreakers the game is their 10 missed free throws.

Jaycee Marcelino paced Zark’s-Lyceum with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while Perez added 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Mike Nzeusseu has 18 points and 8 boards in the loss.

Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino (94): Subido 20, Ayonayon 15, Paredes 14, Banal 14, Robles 10, Tolentino 4, Tratter 4, Pasaol 4, Terso 3, Lopez 2, Inigo 2, Babilonia 2, Toth 0

Zark’s-Lyceum (92): Marcelino JC 20, Perez 19, Nzeusseu 18, Ayaay 11, Ibanez 6, Marcelino JV 6, Cinco 5, Tansingco 3, Santos 2, Pretta 2, Marata 0, Liwag 0

Quarter scores: 17-19, 47-34, 69-58, 94-92. – Rappler.com