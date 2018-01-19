Globalport Batang Pier claims second straight win in PBA Philippine Cup

Published 9:00 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Globalport Batang Pier rode on a hot-shooting second quarter en route to a 101-76 triumph over the misfiring Blackwater Elite for the second straight win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome Friday, January19.

Holding a measly 5-point lead after the maiden period, 28-23, the Batang Pier outscored the Elite in the second frame, 33-14, to head into the break with a 61-37 advantage, a cushion they retained until the final buzzer sounded.

Sean Anthony was a pivotal part of that big first half showing by Globalport, pouring in 21 of his 22 points in the first two quarters behind 6 triples. He also finished with 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

"We hit our target, 80 points below. Just play good defense all the way at 'yan ang result. Everybody contributed especially si Sean from the start kaya ayun, nagbreak away kami. Team concept talaga, extra passes, 'yung effort andoon," said Globalport head coach Pido Jarencio.

(We hit our target, 80 points below. We just played good defense all the way and that was the result. Everybody contributed, especially Sean from the start of the game, that is why we broke away early. It is a team concept, the players made extra passes and you can see the effort from them.)

Stanley Pringle made his presence felt with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists for Globalport, which had its second most lopsided win in franchise history behind its 108-80 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors in 2015.

Kelly Nabong had another double-double performance of 16 markers, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Batang Pier.

Mac Belo paced the Elite, who dropped their second straight loss, with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

Globalport improved to 2-2 while the Elite dropped to 2-3.

Scores:

Globalport 101: Anthony 22, Pringle 17, Nabong 16, Grey 8, Taha 7, Gabayni 6, Juico 6, Araña 4, Elorde 4, Flores 4, Guinto 4, Sargent 3

Blackwater 76: Belo 17, DiGregorio 15, Sena 9, Erram 8, Jose 8, Pinto 8, Palma 6, Javier 3, Cruz 2, Banal 0, Cortez 0, Marcelo 0, Neypes 0, Sumang 0

Quarters: 28-23, 61-37, 79-54, 101-76

– Rappler.com