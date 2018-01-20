Kia stuns Rain or Shine for 1st win in 8 months
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The unconventional prevailed this time.
Kia Picanto finally put an end to its woeful 16-game losing streak that spanned for 8 months as it fended off a late comeback attempt from the misfiring Rain or Shine Elastopainters en route to a 98-94 thriller in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome Saturday, January 20.
Leading by as much as 7 points with 1:52 left in the game following back-to-back buckets from Glenn Khobuntin, 96-89, the Picanto looked like it had the upper hand secured.
However, mistakes haunted Kia in the final moments of the game as a 5-second violation and a Rashawn McCarthy turnover put the E-Painters within striking distance, 94-96.
In that sequence, Chris Tiu had a chance to tie the game for Rain or Shine as he went to the free throw line for two consecutive trips but missed two of his 4 freebies.
McCarthy turned the ball over again with 19.5 seconds left but Rain or Shine failed to find the bottom of the net after 3 shot attempts from Chris Tiu, Ed Daquioag, and Maverick Ahanmisi.
Kia's Mark Yee and Rain or Shine's Beau Belga fought for the ball, which ended in a jump ball. Yee tapped the ball towards Kia's basket as Khobuntin rushed through the hoop for the game-sealing layup.
Kia avoided tying the second-longest losing streak in PBA history of 17 straight games set Ginebra in 1995. Great Taste holds the longest with 18 straight losses in 1980.
The Picanto also won their first against Rain or Shine in franchise history, ending a 9-game skid.
"Finally, nasa press room ako hindi nasa (I'm in the press room not in the) corridor. I'm relieved more than tired. I'm more relieved than anything else. We finally broke that (losing streak) and this will go a long way in our rebuilding or our ball club," said Kia head coach Ricky Dandan.
McCarthy paced the Picanto with 14 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds while Roider Cabrera also had 14.
Mark Yee made his presence felt for Kia, which improved to 1-4, with 13 points and 8 boards while Khobuntin had 11 markers, 8 coming in the payoff period.
It was a complete reversal of fortune for Rain or Shine, which dropped to 2-3, after dominating the Phoenix Fuel Masters by 21 points in its previous game.
Rey Nambatac topscored for the E-Painters with 12 points and 11 rebounds in only 18 minutes of play.
The Scores
Kia (98): McCarthy 14, Cabrera 14, Yee 13, Khobuntin 11, Camson 10, Celda 8, Galanza 8, Ababou 6, Sara 5, Tubid 5, Caperal 4.
Rain or Shine (94): Nambatac 12, Yap 11, Tiu 10, Ponferada 10, Ahanmisi 9, Belga 8, Norwood 8, Borboran 7, Maiquez 6, Almazan 6, Daquioag 4, King 2, Cruz 1, Matias 0, Trollano 0.
Quarter Scores: 13-18; 40-44: 72-68; 98-94.
– Rappler.com