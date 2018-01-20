MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The unconventional prevailed this time.

Kia Picanto finally put an end to its woeful 16-game losing streak that spanned for 8 months as it fended off a late comeback attempt from the misfiring Rain or Shine Elastopainters en route to a 98-94 thriller in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome Saturday, January 20.

Leading by as much as 7 points with 1:52 left in the game following back-to-back buckets from Glenn Khobuntin, 96-89, the Picanto looked like it had the upper hand secured.