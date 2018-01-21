Khobuntin deflects credit to his teammates for the collective effort to notch their first victory of the season

MANILA, Philippines – Kia found an unlikely hero in Glenn Khobuntin as the Picanto ended a 16-game dry spell that spanned for 8 months with a 98-94 win over the Rain or Shine Elastopainters on Saturday, January 20.

Khobuntin, who was a DNP in Kia’s 37-point loss to Alaska last January 14 made the biggest shots in the endgame to help the Picanto win their first game since May 21 last year.

The former National University standout scored 8 of his 11 points in the final quarter, including back-to-back buckets that put Kia up with enough breathing room and the game-sealing layup. He also finished with 3 rebounds and two assists in only 15 minutes.

But Khobuntin deflected the credit to his teammates, saying it was a collective effort and desire to get their first victory of the season.

“Hindi lang din naman ako e, kami ding lahat e. Siguro kumbaga nagka-opportunity lang, napunta sa akin ‘yung bola kasi ‘yun ‘yung nasa scheme ng play so ayun, thankful lang ako na-hit ko ‘yung mga na-design na plays,” said Khobuntin.

(It was not just me, it was all of us. I just had the opportunity, the ball came into my hands because that was all part of the scheme of plays. I’m just thankful that I hit the shots in the designed plays.)

The win marked Khobuntin’s best game of the season as he breached the double-digit mark for the first time in 5 games.

Prior to the win, Khobuntin had his best production in a close loss to NLEX after putting up 8 points. Since then, his numbers dipped as he put up 3 and 5 points in back-to-back blowout losses to Phoenix and Magnolia, respectively, before not playing against the Aces.

Admittedly, Khobuntin felt scared of losing another game even with the Picanto leading 86-79 with less than two minutes left.

Fortunately for Kia, shots were just not falling for the E-Painters.

“Siyempre kinakabahan ako kasi two minutes pa rin yun e tapos Rain or Shine ‘yung kalaban namin. Nakita ko naman nakakabalik sila, thankful lang naman ako na ‘yung game napunta sa amin, at least natapos ‘yung losing streak namin.”

(Of course I got nervous because there was still two minutes left and we were against Rain or Shine. I saw them come back into the game but I am thankful that the win went our way. At least, the losing streak has ended.)

Kia will try to keep being on the winning track when it locks horns with the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, January 24. – Rappler.com