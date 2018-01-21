Matt Ganuelas-Rosser says criticizing based on skin color should not be tolerated, a day after teammate Chris Ross was allegedly called with a racist slur by NLEX coach Yeng Guiao

Published 3:17 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Matt Ganuelas-Rosser expressed his support for San Miguel teammate Chris Ross, who was allegedly called with a racist slur by NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao during the Beermen’s 109-98 win over the Road Warriors last Friday, January 19.

Ganuelas-Rosser posted a lengthy statement tackling racism Saturday, January 20, a day after Guiao, according to San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, hurled the “N” word at Ross during their verbal spat late in the 4th quarter.

Guiao, on the other hand, denied calling Ross with the racial slur.

A Filipino-American himself, Ganuelas-Rosser highlighted that racism is still evident, even in this country.

“As a black man, who grew up in America, myself and my ancestors, strived for our values and worth to be seen through our work ethic,” the post read. “To be criticized for our skin color is demeaning, demoralizing and should not be tolerated.”

“This deep rooted pain is not something to easily empathize with, and that is why the use of racist words towards the black community need to end.”

After the game, Ross immediately headed to the exit at the Cuneta Astrodome and did not want to be interviewed. Hours later, he posted on an Instagram story: “Racism is never justified.”

Ganuelas-Rosser added that racism should not be tolerated in the PBA.

“These issues are unfortunately still very real for us society, but should not be tolerated in this great league. Fil-Am, Fil-foreigner, or local, we are one. For the thousands of Filipinos I’ve met and played with, these remarks don’t define us as people.

“I can only hope from this, we realize the power of our words and we can come together to put an end to hate and discrimination,” Ross concluded.

We gotta be better. #NoTolerance pic.twitter.com/4R3MJLpTS7 — Matt Ganuelas-Rosser (@Real_Mateo) January 20, 2018

– Rappler.com