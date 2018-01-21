TNT KaTropa's Troy Rosario shoots 4 triples in the first quarter alone

Published 7:07 PM, January 21, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – TNT shot the lights out against Meralco as the KaTropa knocked down a conference-high 18 triples en route to a lopsided 99-81 win over the Bolts in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center on Sunday, January 21.

The KaTropa scorched hot from the get-go, leading 16-1 off 4 Troy Rosario triples.

But Meralco made things interesting early in the 3rd quarter by closing the gap to just 5 points, 47-52, courtesy of back-to-back treys from KG Canaleta and Jared Dillinger.

TNT found its groove again in the payoff period and had its advantage balloon to 22 points, 92-70, off two consecutive long bombs from Anthony Semerad and RR Garcia.

TNT shot a scintillating 45% from long range.

Rosario finished with 22 points off 6 treys to go with 10 rebounds while Garcia made his presence felt for the KaTropa with 18 points and 8 assists.

Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for TNT, who scored its second straight win for a 3-2 card.

"We knew going to this game that Meralco was undermanned. We knew that they lacked the people going to this game today so [our] mentality was to take advantage of that, 'yung pagkukulang ng Meralco (Meralco's weakness)," said TNT head coach Nash Racela.

Baser Amer had 20 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds for the Bolts, who slumped to their 3rd straight loss for a 1-3 win-loss card.

Dillinger and Canaleta added 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores:

TNT (99): Rosario 22, Garcia 18, Pogoy 15, Castro 12, Reyes 10, Semerad 10, Carey 3, Hernandez 3, Tautuaa 2, Torres 2, Williams 2, Golla 0, Onwubere 0.

Meralco (81): Amer 20, Dillinger 14, Canaleta 11, Tolomia 8, Newsome 6, Lanete 5, Bono 4, Hugnatan 4, Ballesteros 3, Faundo 3, Baracael 2, , Sedurifa 1, Caram 0, Salva 0.

Quarter scores: 27-18, 46-36, 73-62, 99-81.