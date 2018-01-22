PBA officer-in-charge Willie Marcial says there is no evidence to prove Yeng Guiao made a racist remark

Published 6:52 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao and Chris Ross were both slapped fines following their altercation that marred the San Miguel Beermen’s 109-98 win over the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday, January 19.

The two were at the center of the altercation late in the 4th quarter after Ross stood in front of the NLEX bench and exchanged heated words with Guiao.

It did not take long before the two had to be separated by the respective teams’ players. Ross was thrown out of the game for getting his second technical foul while Guiao was also assesed a technical.

During the post-game presser, San Miguel head coach Leo Austria explained that Ross lost his cool because he was called with a racist remark. Guiao, on the other hand, denied it but admitted to flashing the dirty finger at the Filipino-American.

In the aftermath of the word war, PBA officer-in-charge Willie Marcial said in a statement posted in the official league website, said that there was not enough evidence to prove Guiao hurling a racial slur at Ross.

Guiao was penalized an P11,000 fine for the obscene gesture, use of profane language and engaging in a verbal altercation while Ross was fined P2,600 for his two technical fouls that both stemmed from verbal altercation.

“Upon review of the incident, consulting possible witnesses to the event and discussing the matter with both parties, the alleged racist remark attributed to Coach Guiao could not be established,” the statement read.

“Coach Guiao has denied such allegation while Chris Ross has opted to move forward and said that he would not want to discuss the matter further. However, Coach Guiao and Chris Ross will be subject to appropriate fines for their respective misconduct.”

But Marcial reiterated that the league encourages its players and officials to “uphold the highest standard of respect” and assured that incidents regarding racism will be “dealt with sternly by the league.”

“Let me reiterate that racism has no place in the PBA. It is totally unacceptable in our society and in sports in general. The PBA will not hesitate to act if the evidence so warrants.” – Rappler.com