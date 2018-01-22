Five Revellers lead the team with double digits

Published 9:19 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian Revellers rode on a huge fourth quarter salvo en route to an 83-70 victory over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas in their season opener of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center Monday, January 22.

Leading by a measly 6 points at the end of the third quarter, 59-53, Che’Lu Bar and Grill ignited an 18-7 run to start the payoff period for a 17-point advantage, 77-60, its biggest of the game.

Perpetual tried to mount a last ditch comeback, trimming the deficit to 9 points off a 10-2 spurt, 70-79, but could not complete it as the Altas committed 3 straight turnovers.

Michael Calisaan paced the Revellers with 20 points, 9 rebounds and two steals while Samboy de Leon added 16 points and 9 boards.

RK Ilagan chipped in 13 markers, 8 assists and 3 steals in the win while Alfred Batino and Jeepy Faundo combined for 20 points and 16 rebounds.

“Nanalo kami dahil sa talent e, hindi dahil sa [teamwork]. Medyo magulo pa. Mali ko din dahil hindi ako nakapagadjust sa mga players. Hopefully, upcoming games makapagadjust na ako sa kanila,” said Che’Lu Bar and Grill head coach Stevenson Tiu

(We won because of talent, not teamwork. We did not play as planned. It is also my fault since I was not able to adjust to my players. Hopefully, in the upcoming games, I can adjust to them.)

Prince Eze starred for the Altas with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 7 blocks.

John Rey Villanueva and AJ Coronel conjoined for 26 markers in the loss.

The Scores:

Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian (83): Calisaan 20, De Leon 16, Ilagan 13, Batino 10, Faundo 10, Bulanadi 6, Costelo 6, Calma 2, David 0, Lao 0, Santos 0, Valdez 0.

Perpetual (70): Eze 15, Coronel 13, Villanueva 13, Jimenez 9, Charcos 7, Peralta 7, Gallardo 5, Pido 1, Antonio 0, Aurin 0, Tamayo 0, Tongco 0.

Quarter scores: 17-22, 34-38, 59-53, 83-70.

– Rappler.com