PBA hands out fines for the string of rough action in the past week

Published 5:19 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA handed out hefty fines to Raymond Almazan, Eric Camson and Mike Miranda following a string of rough action this week.

Rain or Shine’s Almazan and Miranda of NLEX were both fined P20,000 while Kia’s Camson was penalized P30,000. All 3 players were likewise suspended for one game.

Almazan and Camson figured in a fracas late in the second quarter of the Picanto’s 98-94 win over the Elasto Painters last January 20.

Camson hit Almazan in the head with his elbow during a rebound play, which sparked the brawl. Both players were punching each other before being separated by their teammates.

Both were ejected after being assessed similar flagrant fouls penalty 2. Camson got the higher fine for instigating the fistfight.

Miranda, meanwhile, was thrown out of the game in the Road Warriors’ 98-109 loss to the San Miguel Beermen last January 19 after kicking Chris Ross in the groin area in the fourth quarter. He was slapped a flagrant foul penalty 2.





– Rappler.com