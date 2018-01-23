Wangs-Letran joins three other teams which kicked off their PBA D-League Aspirants Cup with a victory

Published 5:44 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wangs Basketball-Letran opened its 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup campaign with a 93-75 cruiser over AMA University Online Education in the Pasig City Sports Center, Tuesday, January 23.

After a close 16-13 first quarter, Michael Canete caught fire for AMA in the following frame, scoring 17 points in a shootout with new Arellano Chiefs point guard Bonbon Batiller. However, Wangs still made it a 3-possession game at halftime, 44-35, as no one outside Canete was making shots for AMA.

Kier John Quinto carried over his scorching shooting from the 2nd quarter into the 3rd, leading Wangs along with Christian Fajarito. AMA failed to make stops nor convert more shots to counter Wangs’ teamwork, ending the 3rd quarter with a 15-point deficit, 67-52.

To add to AMA’s troubles, FEU fresh grad Jojo Trinidad woke up in the final frame, scoring all 8 of his points, including a mid-range shot to give Wangs a game-high 21-point lead, 75-54. Reigning Ateneo champion Kris Porter and UST guard Carlo Escalambre scored 7 and 6 4th quarter points, respectively, in a comeback effort, but it was too little, too late for AMA.

Quinto led the Wangs with 19 points on 5/14 shooting and 9/12 free-throws. Batiller added 15 more on 5/9 shots and 2/3 from downtown. On the other end, Canete fizzled out for only 3 points in the 2nd half but still led AMA with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Porter made the most of his 16 minutes with 13 points and 3 boards.

The Scores

Wangs-Letran 93 – Quinto 19, Batiller 15, Calvo 12, Fajarito 11, Mandreza 10, Trinidad 8, Publico 6, Vacarro 4, Balagasay 3, Ambohot 3, Muyang 2, Balanza 0, Taladua 0, Yu 0.

AMA 75 – Canete 20, Porter 13, Escalambre 11, Casino 10, Antonares 6, Manalang 6, Garcia 4, Ng 3, Parcero 2, Paras 0, Bragais 0, Carpio 0, Salonga 0, Raflores 0.

Quarter Scores: 16-13, 44-35, 67-52, 93-75.

Standings (as of Jan. 23, 2018)

Che’Lu-SSC 1-0

Go For Gold-CSB 1-0

Marinerong Pilipino 1-0

Wangs-Letran 1-0

AMA 0-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 0-1

Perpetual 0-1

Zark’s-LPU 0-1

Akari-AdU 0-0

CEU 0-0

EAC 0-0

JRU 0-0

Mila’s Lechon 0-0

– Rappler.com