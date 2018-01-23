The 2017 NCAA finalists finally make their mark in the D-League

Published 6:44 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers didn’t take losing their opening game against the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers lightly, as they followed it up with a 112-75 annihilation of the Batangas EAC Generals in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, Tuesday, January 23.

It was a game of runs for the opening minutes of the first quarter, with EAC answering Zark’s 8-1 start with an 11-1 attack. However, the Jawbreakers kept chugging along and answered back with a 10-2 run to keep the game close, 19-14, after the first quarter.

The 2017 NCAA finalists then began to display their chemistry in the second period, getting their first double-digit lead, 32-22, off a trademark slam from Harry Nzeusseu. The Generals kept their cool but couldn’t break free, as Jeff Santos ended the 1st half with a deep three to put Zark’s up by 13, 48-35.

By the 3rd quarter, Zark’s started to play more relaxed and in the groove, which is never a good thing for anyone facing them. Reigning NCAA MVP Cjay Perez let loose for 12 of his game-high 21 points, equaling the entire EAC team’s efforts for the period. The Jawbreakers just kept on going until the buzzer, ending the 3rd with a 36-12 advantage.

Cedric De Joya and Philip Tampoc scored 8 apiece in the final frame for EAC to avoid further embarrassment at the hands of the Jawbreakers. Despite their efforts, they only tied Zark’s, 28-28, for the period en route to the 112-75 finish.

Along with Perez’s team-high 21 points, Jesper Ayaay chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds while Harry Nzeusseu also contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Leading the Generals charge on the other end were De Joya and Earvin Mendoza, who had 16 points apiece.

The Scores

Zark’s-LPU 112 – Perez 21, Ayaay 15, Nzeusseu 14, Marcelino JC. 12, Serrano 10, Santos 8, Baltazar 8, Marcelino JV 6, Tansingco 6, Marata 4, Liwag 4, Ibanez 2, Cinco 2, Pretta 0.

EAC 75 – Mendoza E. 16, De Joya 16, Tampoc 12, Laude 9, Pate 8, Maguilano JP. 6, Altamirano 5, Diego 3, Dela Pena 0, Martin 0, Neri 0, Estacio 0, Mendoza J. 0, Garcia 0, Maguilano JP. 0.

Quarter Scores: 19-14, 48-35, 84-47, 112-75.

Standings (as of Jan. 23, 2018)

Che’Lu-SSC 1-0

Go For Gold-CSB 1-0

Marinerong Pilipino 1-0

Wangs-Letran 1-0

Zark’s-LPU 1-1

AMA 0-1

EAC 0-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 0-1

Perpetual 0-1

Akari-AdU 0-0

CEU 0-0

JRU 0-0

Mila’s Lechon 0-0