Aside from running the country's biggest professional sports league, Marcial is expected to help the PBA's 'healing process'

Published 6:09 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a unanimous vote, the PBA Board of Governors officially appointed Willie Marcial as the new PBA Commissioner, Thursday, January 25.

The decision came after Marcial served as the league’s Officer-in-Charge for 5 weeks, starting last December 17, 2017. He formally replaced his controversial predecessor Chito Narvasa.

“The highlight of the [board’s] discussion is the appointment of Commissioner Willie Marcial,” said PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas after the monthly summit held in the PBA office in Quezon City. “He’s been appointed as the permanent commissioner of the PBA. He’s given a term of 3 years and concurrently, he will also be the media head director of the PBA – a job that he has handled for many, many years.”

“It was an appointment without any objections,” he added.

Marcial is now expected to lead the “healing process” of a league recently tarnished by multiple controversies under the watch of Narvasa, including the allegedly lopsided trade of Christian Standhardinger’s draft rights from the Kia Picanto to the San Miguel Beermen. Vargas also noted that Marcial’s experience working under multiple former commissioners should help him ease into his new role as the league’s chief official.

