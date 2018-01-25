Zark's-LPU earn their second win of the season

Published 6:50 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers continued to establish their dominance in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, completely outclassing AMA Online Education, 109-85, in the Ynares Sports Arena, Thursday, January 25.

Playing in their league-leading 3rd game a week while some teams have yet to play a single game, Zark’s used this momentum to jump out to an early double-digit lead in the 1st quarter off a signature Harry Nzeusseu dunk. A buzzer-beating three by Tristan Tansingco capped off a 31-19 opener for the Jawbreakers.

In the 2nd quarter, Zark’s began to showcase the reason why they are one of the most entertaining and feared teams in the NCAA, employing pressure defense to create easy fastbreak layups. AMA had no answer as Jesper Ayaay and NCAA MVP CJ Perez sank back-to-back fastbreak lay-ins to breach the 20-point lead barrier at the half, 61-39.

Despite their big lead, the Jawbreakers decided to crank up the intensity and entertainment factor even more, converting 3 straight alley-oops in the 3rd quarter. Entering the 4th, Genmar Bragais and Mike Canete tried their best to trim down the lead with powerful drives and acrobatic layups, but Zark’s just responded with a 13-5 run, culminating in a soul-crushing poster dunk by Nzeusseu over Andre Paras.

After the game, Zark’s coach Topex Robinson issued a challenge for the rest of the D-League.

“We want to change the way the D-League will be played from here on,” he said. “They have to keep up with us rather than us keeping up with the D-League. A good opportunity for us to really learn and grow as a team.”

True enough, the Jawbreakers’ dominance showed up in the box scores, with 7 different players scoring in double-figures, including Nzeusseu (17 points, 10 rebounds), Perez (15 points, 14 boards) and the Marcelino brothers, Jaycee (12 points) and JC (11 points).

On the other end, only 3 AMA players scored at least 10 points, led by Bragais (29 points, 10/12 shooting), Canete (22 points, 10/20 shooting) and Philip Manalang (10 points).

The Scores

Zark’s-LPU 109 – Nzeusseu 17, Perez 15, Baltazar 13, Marcelino JC. 12, Ayaay 12, Tansingco 12, Marcelino JV. 11, Serrano 5, Ibanez 4, Cinco 4, Marata 4, Pretta 0, Santos 0, Liwag 0.

AMA 85 ­– Bragais 29, Canete 22, Manalang 10, Escalambre 8, Casino 5, Porter 5, Paras 4, Parcero 2, Garcia 0, Carpio 0, Salonga 0, Antonares 0, Ng 0, Raflores 0.

Quarter Scores: 31-19, 61-39, 81-64, 109-85.

Standings (as of Jan. 25, 2018)

Zark’s-LPU 2-1

Che’Lu-SSC 1-0

Go For Gold-CSB 1-0

JRU 1-0

Marinerong Pilipino 1-0

Wangs-Letran 1-0

EAC 0-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 0-1

Mila’s Lechon 0-1

Perpetual 0-1

AMA 0-2

Akari-AdU 0-0

CEU 0-0

– Rappler.com