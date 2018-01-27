It is Slaughter's end goal to win the championship with the team

Published 10:16 AM, January 27, 2018

MANILA, Philppines – It's all about the bigger picture for Greg Slaughter in dealing with his hamstring injury.

Slaughter did not suit up in the last two outings of Barangay Ginebra’s 3-game skid and although he clearly wants to help his squad get out of its slump, he is not rushing his return to the hardcourt.

"Gregzilla" was reduced to a spectator in Ginebra’s 97-83 loss to the Alaska Aces last January 21 and had to endure watching from the sidelines as the Gin Kings absorbed a stunning 87-82 defeat to Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday, January 26.

Ginebra is badly missing Slaughter’s averages of 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks this season but the 29-year-old believes that his teammates are still capable of winning games without him.

“It’s frustrating for me because I want to help the team but it’s hard to say what we’re lacking right now. I think we still could have played a better game even without me out there these past few games,” said Slaughter.

According to head coach Tim Cone, Slaughter is already cleared by his doctors to join practices. However, that does not mean he is sure to see action in Ginebra's marquee matchup against the undefeated San Miguel Beermen on Sunday, January 28.

“I don’t think it’s prudent for us to risk him not being in shape, because with the hamstring injury you can’t do any running. He hasn’t ran in almost two weeks or in over a week. I don’t think it’s prudent for us to make him go out there and play when he’s out of shape, especially against a June Mar (Fajardo),” said Cone.

Slaughter echoed Cone’s sentiments, noting that as far as Ginebra is concerned, the Philippine Cup championship remains the priority.

“The worst thing we can do right now is to rush it because our big picture, our end goal is: we want to win this championship. So we’re being patient with it and we’ll just see how it goes day by day,” Slaughter added. – Rappler.com