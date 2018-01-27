Alaska head coach Alex Compton says that he would have done the same if he were in Calvin Abueva’s shoes

MANILA, Philippines – Family comes first for the Alaska Aces.

Calvin Abueva did not see action in Alaska's 88-84 win over the Blackwater Elite on Saturday, January 27, due to a family-related emergency but head coach Alex Compton made it clear that the Aces make an exception for absences when it comes to attending to loved ones.

Abueva, who missed the Aces’ last few practices, looked like he was going to play against the Elite as he joined the team during the shootaround. However, according to security personnel at the Araneta Coliseum, he left before the game started.

Compton shed light on the 29-year-old’s absence, saying that he would have done the same if he were in Abueva’s shoes.

“I've spoken to some of you about him missing some practices but our rule is if there's something going on with your family, it's an emergency, you don't even need to call me. You take care of your family right away and then you let me know as soon as you can,” Compton said during the post-game presser.

“I'll be the same way with my family. If something happens, I'm gone. That's just not a question. We're a family-first franchise, it's one of the things that makes me proud to be part of Alaska.”

Fortunately for Compton, the Aces remained unscathed this 2018 as they cruised to their 4th straight win and improved to 4-2 for solo third place.

“We obviously missed Calvin but the other guys stepped up in his absence and we're just praying for him.”

Alaska will face the Phoenix Fuel Masters, who are coming off an upset against Barangay Ginebra, on Wednesday, January 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena and Abueva, who is averaging 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, would be a welcome addition. – Rappler.com