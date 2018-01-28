The GlobalPort Batang Pier are back to winning ways as Jonathan Grey scores a career-high of 24 points

Published 7:01 PM, January 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jonathan Grey dropped a career-high 24 points to power the GlobalPort Batang Pier past the Meralco Bolts, 107-88, and back to the win column of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 28.

Grey, who also had 5 rebounds and two assists, scorched hot with 13 points in the 3rd quarter as the Batang Pier headed into the payoff period with a comfortable 82-60 advantage.

GlobalPort kept stepping on the pedal in the final frame as it pushed its lead to 29 points, its biggest of the game, following a 12-5 run highlighted by Stanley Pringle's 4-point play.

It was not just Grey's show as Kelly Nabong proved to be a thorn on the side of his former team after registering 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 blocks. This is the first time Nabong faced Meralco after being released by the Bolts during the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup playoffs.

Sean Anthony turned in 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while Pringle churned out 17 markers, 5 boards, and 4 assists for GlobalPort, which improved to 3-3 to tie Rain or Shine, TNT, and Phoenix for 4th place.

The Batang Pier completely dominated the boards as they hauled down 67 rebounds compared to Meralco's 46.

The Bolts held an 8-3 lead before GlobalPort turned the tide behind a 13-0 spurt, 16-8. The Batang Pier had the upper hand until the final buzzer sounded.

Reynel Hugnatan and Chris Newsome combined for 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Bolts, who dropped to 2-4.

Mike Tolomia finished with 15 points and 5 boards while Mac Baracael had 12 markers and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores:

GlobalPort (107): Grey 24, Anthony 18, Nabong 17, Pringle 17, Gabayni 9, Araña 5, Guinto 5, Juico 4, Sargent 4, Elorde 2, Taha 2, Flores 0.

Meralco (88): Hugnatan 17, Newsome 17, Tolomia 15, Baracael 12, Hodge 7, Bono 5, Caram 5, Amer 4, Cañaleta 4, Dillinger 2, Ballesteros 0, Faundo 0, Lanete 0, Salva 0.

Quarter scores: 29-16, 48-37, 82-60, 107-88.

– Rappler.com