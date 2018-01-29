Like many who came ahead of him, Jackson returns to his motherland dreaming of playing in the PBA

Published 5:34 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Trevis Jackson is slowly making a name for himself in the Philippine basketball scene as he showcased his wares in Gamboa Coffee Mix-St Clare’s 104-81 romp of Batangas-EAC in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig Monday, January 29.

Jackson torched Batangas with 30 points on a scintillating 70.6 percent shooting (12-of-17) on top of 4 rebounds, redeeming himself from a dismal showing in Gamboa’s 68-75 season-opening loss to Go For Gold where he scored just 4 points and committed a costly turnover down the stretch.

Like many Filipino-foreigners who migrated to the Philippines to pursue their basketball dreams, Jackson, hopes to play in Asia’s first pay-for-play league. He played NCAA Division 1 basketball in the US and graduated from Sacramento State.

“Part of my plan is to obviously play in the PBA but I just take things day by day. If get too far ahead of myself, I lose focus on what’s important every day,” said the 6-foot guard who now resides in Taguig.

“Being out here, it’s a new country, it’s my home country and it’s an honor to be here.”

Gamboa head coach Jinino Manansala was more than pleased with how the 22-year-old took the charge to for the bounce back win.

“Masipag ‘yung bata. Noong first game medyo kinabahan, itong second game lumabas na ‘yung talagang game niya,” said Manansala.

It was not just Jackson who had a stellar showcase for Gamboa, which improved to 1-1.

Mohammed Pare provided the inside presence for Gamboa as he registered a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

John Ambuludto added 13 points and 9 boards in the win while Aris Dionisio hauled down 17 rebounds and scored 9.

Batangas, which remained winless in two games, held a 21-16 advantage in the first quarter before Gamboa turned the tables in the succeeding periods, leading by 15 points at halftime, 53-38, and as much as 31 in the final frame, 99-68.

Chris Antoni dela Pena and John Paul Maguliano paced Batangas with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Scores:

Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare (104): Jackson 30, Pare 18, Ambuludto 13, Dionisio 9, Hallare 9, Bitoon 8, Rubio 6, Rebugio 6, Penaredondo 3, Acuno 2, Alcober 0, Fontanilla 0, Jumaquio 0

Batangas-EAC (81): Dela Peña 14, Maguliano 13, De Joya 9, E. Mendoza 8, Laude 7, Diego 7, J. Mendoza 6, Bautista 5, Altamirano 4, Tampoc 4, Martin 0, Pate 0

Quarter scores: 20-21, 53-38, 81-59, 104-81

