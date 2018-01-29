The Revellers blow a 19-point final frame lead

Published 10:39 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wang’s-Letran Couriers overcame a 19-point 4th quarter deficit in an 83-82 triumph over the Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian Revellers that went down the wire in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena Monday, January 29.

Wang’s trailed 54-73 early in the final period before Jeo Ambohot found his touch as he anchored a 12-2 run that trimmed the Courier’s deficit to single digits, 66-75.

Bong Quinto carried the scoring cudgels from there on as he went on a personal 13-1 blitz, capped by a midrange jumper with 2:15 left on the clock, to give Wang’s a 79-78 lead.

Che’Lu held an 82-81 advantage late following Michael Calisaan’s freebies and looked like it had the lead safe for good after Jerrick Balanza missed two consecutive 3-points attempts for the Couriers.

However, Calisaan also missed a triple that would have made it a two-possession game for the Revellers as Quinto secured the rebound.

Off a timeout, Wang’s drew loud gasps from the crowd after Ambohot lost the rock in a fumble until Rey Publico caressed the loose ball and knocked down a short stab with 4.1 ticks remaining to give the Couriers an 83-82 lead.

The Revellers had enough time to pull off a game-winning play but Samboy de Leon muffed his triple.

Quinto finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while Ambohot made his presence felt with 14 markers and 10 boards.

Publico added 12 points and 6 rebounds while JP Calvo had 13 markers to go with 4 assists for Wang’s, which is undefeated in two games.

“Medyo ang sama ng tinakbo namin noong 3rd quarter, ‘yung mga players nag-give up pero ‘yung pusong Letranista nandoon pa rin, na talagang hanggang dulo hindi kami bibitaw hanggang hindi tumutunog ang final buzzer,” said Wang’s head coach Jeff Napa.

(We had a bad run in the 3rd quarter, the players gave up but they still showed the Letranista heart, they did not let up until the final buzzer sounded.)

The game was deadlocked at 41-all after the break before Che’Lu found its groove in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Wang’s 30-13 for a 71-54 cushion heading into the 4th period.

Calisaan paced Che’Lu with 21 points and 6 board while Aaron Jeruta added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Allyn Bulunadi had 15 points, Alfred Batino chipped in 11 points and 9 rebounds while de Leon chalked up 12 markers for the Revellers, who dropped to 1-1.

The Scores:

Wang’s-Letran (83): Quinto 21, Ambohot 14, Calvo 13, Publico 12, Mandreza 7, Muyang 6, Fajarito 3, Batiller 3, Balanza 2, Trinidad 2, Balagasay 0, Taladua 0.

Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian (82): Calisaan 21, Bulanadi 15, Jeruta 13, De Leon 12, Batino 11, David 5, Ilagan 5, Calma 0, Costelo 0, Faundo 0, Santos 0, Valdez 0.

Quarter scores: 24-14, 41-41, 54-71, 83-82.

– Rappler.com