TNT KaTropa's Troy Rosario is also penalized for a flagrant foul penalty 1

Published 6:28 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone involved in the late-game fiasco that sparked confusion in Barangay Ginebra’s 100-96 win over the San Miguel Beermen on Sunday, January 28 were handed corresponding penalties by the PBA.

The game was still in the balance with Ginebra leading 98-95 after San Miguel’s Chico Lanete got fouled in the shooting motion by Sol Mercado with 4.5 seconds left in the game.

However, instead of Lanete taking the free throws, it was Chris Ross, whom referee Noy Guevarra handed the ball to, who attempted and missed the freebie.

Realizing the mistake, the referees slapped Ross a technical foul for delaying the game and the Beermen ended up losing their first game of the season after a 5-game winning streak.

At the aftermath of the clash, Ross was fined P25,800, P20,000 for issuing statements detrimental to the league after saying that the referees covered up the mistake by giving him a technical foul. The P5,800 is for the two technical fouls he received during the game.

Referees Guevarra, Jerry Borja, Jimmy Mariano and Mardy Montoya were suspended by the league while barker Noel Zarate, who announced that it was Ross who will be taking the free throw, and book scorer Lito Mendegoria were not spared as they were likewise suspended.

TNT KaTropa’s Troy Rosario was also penalized P5,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 1 in their 83-91 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots last January 27. – Rappler.com