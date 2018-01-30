The game meets expectations of a closely-fought battle

Published 7:39 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a cross-collegiate league showdown, the NCAA’s Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers continued rolling as they downed the UAAP’s Akari-Adamson Soaring Falcons, 83-76, in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena, Tuesday, January 30.

What was expected to be a closely-fought battle turned out to be exactly that, as no team gained a considerable advantage for most of the first half. A long 2-pointer by Ralph Tansingco gave LPU a 2-possession edge but Jerrick Ahanmisi immediately tightened the game back, 38-36 in favor of LPU, with a pull-up trey. After a few more minutes of see-sawing, Egie Mojica drained consecutive treys to put Akari up 4, 44-40.

More back-and-forth buckets between the two squads intensified their showdown in the 2nd half. Early on, Kurt Loreja managed a steal and score to put the Falcons up by 6, 54-48. But a small LPU run ending with a Tansingco three cut the lead again to 2, 56-54. Akari pulled away up 4, but Wilson Baltazar erased that again down to 1 with a trey of his own, 60-59.

Akari kept the pressure up entering the 4th to protect their precious 3-point lead, courtesy of back-to-back blocks by Jasper Longalong in a single possession. Later on, Jonathan Espeleta scored on the break to give the Falcons their biggest lead of the night, 69-62.

But the Marcelino twins showed up. With NCAA MVP CJ Perez starting the run, JC and JV Marcelino orchestrated an 8-point run which was only interrupted by an Ahanmisi 2-pointer. To make matters worse for Akari, Mike Harry Nzeusseu drained an and-1 bucket to suddenly put the Jawbreakers up 78-73.

Down the lane, Nzeusseu sent Lojera’s layup flying back, straight to the hands of Ahanmisi who pulled up for 3 and cut the LPU lead down to 2, 78-76. However, like the MVP he is, Perez drained a three with a hand in his face and got fouled on another trey attempt on their next possession. He sank 2 free-throws to give LPU their biggest lead, and consequently, their third straight win.

Thanks to his 8 4th quarter points, Perez topscored for the Jawbreakers with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. JC Marcelino was named the Player of the Game with 19 points – 10 in the opening quarter and 8 coming in the last when it mattered most. For Akari, 4th year center Papi Sarr led the charge with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double. Ahanmisi scored 15 of his own but only shot 3/9 from downtown to go along with 8 boards and 4 assists.

The Scores

Zark’s-LPU (83) – Perez 20, Marcelino JC. 19, Tansingco 17, Ayaay 8, Nzeusseu 6, Marcelino JV. 5, Baltazar 2, Ibanez 2, Serrano 2, Caduyac 2, Cinco 0, Marata 0, Santos 0, Liwag 0.

Akari-Adamson (76) – Sarr 17, Ahanmisi 15, Espeleta 11, Maganti 9, Mojica 8, Lojera 7, Macion 3, Hill 3, Lastimosa 2, Longalong 1, Catapusan 0, Camacho 0, Buenaventura 0, Bernardo 0.

Quarter Scores: 26-27, 46-45, 58-61, 83-76.

STANDINGS (as of Jan. 30, 2018)

Zark’s-LPU 3-1

JRU 2-0

Wangs-Letran 2-0

CEU 1-0

Akari-AdU 1-1

Che’Lu-SSC 1-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 1-1

Go For Gold-CSB 1-1

Perpetual 1-1

Marinerong Pilipino 1-2

AMA 0-2

EAC 0-2

Mila’s Lechon 0-2

