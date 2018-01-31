'I jump higher, which is weird because I’m 36 next week,' says TNT's Kelly Williams, who has played a dozen of years in the PBA

Published 9:15 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Like fine wine, Kelly Williams, who is in his 12th season in the PBA, sees himself getting better as the years go by.

The 35-year-old proved that he was still a force to reckon with as he submitted his best game of the season with 23 points and 8 rebounds in the KaTropa’s 90-85 win over the Kia Picanto Wednesday, January 31.

Without Mo Tautuaa, who suffered from food poisoning, to share the frontcourt duties, Williams had his hands full against the young Kia squad.

But that was just the perfect situation for him to display his offensive arsenal, burying 11 of his 18 shots as TNT improved to 4-3.

Although his numbers have dropped drastically through the years since winning an MVP award and a championship with the Sta. Lucia Realtors, Williams, surprisingly, considers himself a more polished player today.

“This is my 12th year in the league and you know, to go from the role I have in Sta. Lucia as MVP to coming to TNT and changing and evolving over the years, I consider myself a better player than I was during my MVP years, [the] mentality, approach to the game [and] physical abilities,” said the Filipino-American.

“I jump higher, which is weird because I’m 36 next week. But it’s been a process. I can’t be anymore grateful with what I have, the opportunities I get, you know, my teammates trusted me so I’ve been fortunate.”

A testament to his steady play throughout the years is Williams winning the recent Bogs Adornado PBA Comeback Player of the Year, named after the famed cager who came back from a career-threatening injury to stamp his name as one of the league’s all-time greats.

Coming off a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in 2015, Williams returned to the hardcourt and helped the KaTropa to a Finals and two semifinals appearances in the 2016-2017 PBA season.

For Williams, who will be turning 36 on February 6, it’s all about staying in shape and staying a step ahead of Father Time.

“I want to stay healthy, play as long as I can. Hopefully by the time I’m done, I leave a mark on the league and give something to the younger players to look up to.” – Rappler.com