The Magnolia Hotshots nab solo top spot in the PBA Philippine Cup by nipping the Blackwater Elite

Published 7:44 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ian Sangalang provided stellar plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch as the Magnolia Hotshots avoided a colossal meltdown and nipped the Blackwater Elite, 78-72, for their 5th straight win that placed them atop the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup standings at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday, February 2.

With the game tied at 72-all, Sangalang buried a go-ahead bucket for the Hotshots with 55 seconds remaining before forcing Mac Belo to a backcourt violation with 44.1 seconds left, 74-72.

A Mike Digregorio steal showed a sliver of hope for Blackwater but John Pinto muffed his layup as Jio Jalalon and Justin Melton coolly sank their free throws to secure Magnolia's 6th win in 7 outings.

Aldrech Ramos paced the Hotshots with 14 points, 9 coming in the 4th quarter alone, to go with 5 rebounds while Mark Barroca also chipped in 14 markers, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Sangalang had 8 points and 4 rebounds, Melton finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists while Marc Pingris made his presence felt with 12 boards, 8 assists and 4 points in the win.

"It was a very tough game. We know Blackwater will come out very hard for this game. 3-game losing streak na sila eh. Ang worry ko lang is being complacent so I try to motivate my players to go hard and match the intensity of Blackwater. Although we had some lapses in the end, because of our experience and chemistry, nakalusot kami sa game na ito (we went away with the win)," said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

Magnolia led by as much as 18 points in the 3rd quarter before crumbling down in the 4th as Mac Belo took matters in his own hands and scored the Elite's first 12 points, highlighted by back-to-back 3-point plays, that trimmed their deficit to 6, 64-70.

Belo knocked down two straight buckets in the last 1:30 minutes, capped by a fadeaway jump shot with 1:07 minutes left to tie the game at 72-all.

Belo starred for the Elite with 25 points, 14 coming in the final frame, to go with 6 rebounds and 6 steals but all that went down the drain as Blackwater (2-5) absorbed its 4th straight loss for 11th place.

Allein Maliksi had 17 points for Blackwater while Poy Erram added 13 rebounds and 6 points.

The Scores:

Magnolia (78): Barroca 14, Ramos 14, Melton 8, Sangalang 8, Pascual 7, Dela Rosa 6, Jalalon 6, Simon 6, Pingris 4, Herndon 3, Reavis 2, Brondial 0, Gamalinda 0

Blackwater (72): Belo 25, Maliksi 17, Cortez 8, Erram 6, Jose 4, Pinto 3, DiGregorio 2, Marcelo 2, Sena 2, Sumang 2, Palma 1, Cruz 0, Javier 0

Quarter scores: 23-13, 42-29, 61-54, 78-72 . – Rappler.com