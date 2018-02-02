Mac Belo scores 14 points in the final period against the Magnolia Hotshots but commits a crucial turnover down the stretch

Published 9:18 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Mac Belo could not help but blame himself despite almost steering the Blackwater Elite to a massive come-from-behind win against the heavily-favored Magnolia Hotshots.

The Elite trailed by as much as 18 points in the 3rd quarter, 34-52, before Belo took it upon himself to carry Blackwater back into the game, scoring the team’s first 12 4th quarter points to closed the gap to 64-70.

The Far Eastern University standout then knocked down back-to-back shots in the final two minutes, including a fadeaway jumper with 1:07 minutes left, to equalize the game at 72-all.

When it was time to tie the game again after Ian Sangalang put the Hotshots up 74-72, Belo, however, could not weave the same magic as he turned the ball over when he was forced to a backcourt violation by Sangalang.

“Kasalanan ko rin. Last possession na-turnover ko,” said the 24-year-old. “Well, akala ko tatawagan ng foul eh. Pero mali ko nga kasi masyado ako nagrelax. On my part, mental lapse.”

(It is my fault. It was the last possession and I turned it over. I thought he was going to foul me but I was wrong and I became relaxed. On my part, it was a mental lapse.)

Belo had a chance to redeem himself seconds later after Mike Digregorio stole the ball and ignited a fastbreak but instead of going for the layup, he dished it to teammate John Pinto, whose layup only hit the board. Magnolia ended up winning it 78-72.

“Kasi may situation na pwede na akong lumayup, pero mas pinili ko siyang ipasa. Medyo kinapos ‘yung tira ni Nard. Pero sabi naman ni coach, walang sisihan. Ano lang talaga, bad start. Tapos noong huli na kami nagrun. Mahirap talaga bumalik sa ganoon.”

(It was a situation that I could have went with a layup but I chose to pass it up. Nard’s (Pinto) shot fell short. But coach said we should not blame each other. It was a bad start and we came back late. It is hard to comeback from a deficit that big.)

Belo, who finished with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals, knows he can only learn and improve from his mistakes and help the Elite arrest their 4-game skid.

“Alam ko matututo ako sa ganoon.”

(I know that I can learn from those errors.)

Blackwater, which is at 11th place with a 2-5 slate, will face a tough task of coming back to its winning ways as it clashes with the San Miguel Beermen on February 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome. – Rappler.com