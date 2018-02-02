Elasto Painters finally string 2 wins in a row in the PBA Philippine Cup

Published 10:19 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Tiu stayed true to being more aggressive for Rain or Shine as he knocked down timely buckets in crunchtime to lift the Elasto Painters over the reeling Meralco Bolts, 90-84, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday, February 2.

Tiu scored 5 points in a 7-0 run that Rain or Shine used to turn a 79-all deadlock to an 86-79 lead with 52 seconds left in the game. The Elasto Painters preserved that advantage to get their second win in a row.

Meralco cut the deficit to 4 points after a Reynel Hugnata triple with 26.1 seconds left but could not find the bottom of the net in the dying seconds. It dropped to a 2-5 card, tying the Blackwater Elite.

Tiu finished with 18 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds and two steals for the E-Painters, who improved to 4-3 to join the TNT KaTropa at 4th place.

Ed Daquioag added 16 points and 3 steals in the win while Beau Belga registered a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists.

"I hope tuloy tuloy na (it continues) but we play Magnolia on Friday and I think they're the hottest team now. And Paul (Lee) will play that game. Like I said, we just have to think how we can get better," said Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia.

The Bolts had 11 more assists but committed 23 turnovers which Rain or Shine used to score 27 points. The E-Painters swiped 13 steals to the Bolts' 1.

KG Canaleta had 24 points and 8 rebounds while Hugnatan added 13 in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (90): Tiu 18, Daquioag 16, Belga 13, Yap 11, Ahanmisi 9, Ponferada 9, Almazan 6, Borboran 4, Norwood 3, Cruz 2, Nambata 2

Meralco (84): Canaleta 24, Hugnatan 13, Amer 8, Lanete 8, Dillinger 7, Newsome 5, Hodge 4, Baracael 4, Caram 4, Faundo 4, Tolomia 3, Salva 0, Ballesteros 0

Quarter scores: 26-21, 45-39, 65-66, 90-84 – Rappler.com