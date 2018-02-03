NLEX gets its first win in 2018

Published 7:51 PM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio's 4th quarter heroics powered the NLEX Road Warriors in halting their 4-game skid with an 81-78 victory over Barangay Ginebra in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay Saturday, February 3.

NLEX trailed by as much as 14 points before gaining its bearings as it closed the gap to just 4 points entering the final period, 55-59.

It was in the 4th quarter when Baguio, who scored just two points in the first 3 quarters, showcased his scoring aplomb, racking up the Road Warriors' first 11 points in the final period to keep the team within striking distance, 66-71.

Fonacier then took the scoring cudgels and buried a layup then a triple with 5:03 left in the game as NLEX took a 75-73 advantage.

Ginebra once again took the upper hand behind Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter until JR Quinahan knocked down back-to-back buckets for a 79-77 NLEX lead with 1:47 minutes remaining.

Slaughter had a chance to tie the game after hauling down an offensive board off Aguilar's missed triple but he split his charities as Alex Mallari secured the rebound for NLEX.

Fonacier then sank a technical free throw due to Ginebra's delay of the game violation while Ravena split his freebies, leaving no time for the Gin Kings to get a decent 3-point attempt.

Fonacier finished with 17 points while Baguio had a well-rounded showing of 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists. Quinahan and Mallari chipped in 14 and 11 markers, respectively, in the win.

Aguilar finished with 21 points and 7 boards while LA Tenorio was the only other Ginebra player to reach double figures with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

NLEX and Ginebra have identical 3-4 cards.

The Scores:

NLEX (81): Fonacier 18, Quinahan 14, Baguio 13, Mallari 11, Ravena 7, Taulava 5, Tiongson 4, Alas 4, Miranda 2, Soyud 2, Ighalo 2, Uyloan 0, Gotladera 0

Ginebra (78): J. Aguilar 21, Tenorio 12, R. Aguilar 9, Slaughter 9, Thompson 8, Cruz 8, Ferrer 6, Mercado 5, Taha 0, Caguioa 0

Quarter scores: 19-20, 35-43, 55-59, 81-78

– Rappler.com