The Alaska Aces overcome a double-digit deficit and escape in overtime to notch their 6th straight win

Published 7:59 PM, February 04, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – It looks like there's no stopping the Alaska Aces as they remain undefeated this year, pulling off a come-from-behind 105-98 victory in overtime against the GlobalPort Batang Pier for their 6th straight win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, February 4.

The Aces trailed by 12 points early in the 4th period, 65-77, before they ignited a 23-11 run, sparked and ended by JVee Casio's triples, to tie the game at 88-all.

Calvin Abueva knocked down a short stab to give Alaska a 90-88 lead but Stanley Pringle quickly retaliated with a triple at the two-minute mark for a 91-90 GlobalPort advantage.

Alaska took a 93-91 lead thanks to a Kevin Racal bucket, Abueva's freebie, and a botched Kelly Nabong layup. However, it was not enough cushion to win the game in 4 quarters after Pringle buried a difficult floater over the outstretched arms of Racal to force overtime.

The Aces had a chance to score a go-ahead basket but Chris Banchero was trapped by Nabong and Pringle, forcing a jumpball with 2.3 ticks remaining. Nabong's halfcourt heave, however, was several feet short.

In overtime, GlobalPort's gas already ran out after they tied the game at 96-all off a Sean Anthony triple. Alaska went on a game-clinching 9-2 run, fueled by Vic Manuel's 7 points.

"We're so fortunate to come away with this. Hats off to the players, they didn't give up, they kept on going," said Alaska head coach Alex Compton.

Manuel paced the Aces with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while Abueva chipped in a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks.

Alaska is in second place with a 6-2 card, behind the Magnolia Hotshots (6-1), while the Batang Pier are tied with NLEX, Ginebra, and Phoenix in 5th place.

The Scores:

Alaska (105): Manuel 21, Banchero 16, Casio 16, Abueva 12, Teng 11, Thoss 8, Racal 6, Pascual 5, Cruz 4, Enciso 3, Exciminiano 2, Potts 1, Baclao 0

GlobalPort (98): Pringle 28, Anthony 21, Nabong 15, Grey 10, Guinto 8, Elorde 5, Sargent 5, Taha 4, Gabayni 2, Flores 0, Juico 0, Araña 0

Quarter scores: 20-26, 43-48, 65-75, 93-93, 105-98

– Rappler.com