The San Miguel Beermen are back at the top of the standings with a 6-1 record

Published 10:33 PM, February 04, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen found their groove when it mattered most as they turned back the Magnolia Hotshots, 77-76, to avenge their previous loss and return to the winning track in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, February 4.

The Beermen, who saw their 5-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Barangay Ginebra, now enjoy the top spot with a 6-1 record while the Hotshots, who dropped to 6-2, share second place with Alaska.

Down by 8 points entering the 4th quarter, 52-60, the Beermen slowly climbed their way back into the game. They narrowed the gap to 64-69 before going on a 9-2 run, capped by back-to-back triples from Chris Ross and Chico Lanete, to lead 73-71 with 1:34 left in the game.

San Miguel, which led by a whisker after Aldrech Ramos scored a putback for Magnolia, 74-73, had the opportunity to extend its lead but Chris Ross bricked both of his free throws.

Fortunately, June Mar Fajardo was there to clean up the mess with an offensive rebound before he was fouled. Fajardo coolly sank his freebies for a 76-73 advantage.

The Hotshots had ample time to tie or close the game with 23.6 seconds remaining but Jio Jalalon missed his up-and-under move despite evading Fajardo's outstreched arms.

Fajardo then split his charities with 7.2 seconds to put the Beermen up by two possessions, 77-73. Mark Barroca buried a buzzer-beating triple for the Hotshots but it was not enough to force overtime and get a crack at extending their winning streak to 6 games.

"If we [lost] this game, mag-slide down kami (we would've slid), but now we're back at number one. It's really hard to lose a game because every game is very important," said San Miguel head coach Leo Austria.

Fajardo was a point shy of recording a 20-20 after tallying 19 points, 21 rebounds, and 2 blocks to power the Beermen.

Ross added 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the win while Marcio Lassiter chipped in 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

The seldom-used Lanete made his presence felt in a surprise start with 14 points on 4 triples to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Magnolia ran roughshod throughout the first 3 quarters, burying San Miguel by as much as 14 points, 56-40, early in the 3rd period thanks to Mark Barroca's hot shooting.

Barroca finished with 21 points and 5 rebounds while Marc Pingris had 14 rebounds on top of 5 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.

The Scores:

San Miguel (77): Fajardo 19, Ross 15, Lanete 14, Lassiter 12, Santos 11, Rosser 6, Semerad 0, Agovida 0, Heruela 0, Mamaril 0, Pessumal 0

Magnolia (76): Barroca 21, Sangalang 13, Melton 10, Jalalon 8, Ramos 7, Pingris 5, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 4, Simon 2, Pascual 2, Herndon 0

Quarter scores: 21-20, 34-44, 52-60, 77-76

– Rappler.com