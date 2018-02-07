Scottie Thompson turns in 12 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists

Published 9:51 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra vented its ire from its latest loss with a complete obliteration of the Kia Picanto, 103-77, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday, February 7.

Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double in the win, turning in 12 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and a steal while all other Ginebra starters finished in double figures.

Greg Slaughter had 14 points and 8 rebounds, Japeth Aguilar had 13 points and 7 rebounds while LA Tenorio and Kevin Ferrer chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Ginebra.

The Gin Kings held a slim 25-24 first quarter lead before pulling away for good as they outscored the Picanto 53-28 in the middle periods, 78-52.

Ginebra kept its foot on the pedal, leading by as much as 29 points in the 4th period, 82-53, thanks to its seldom-used guys Paolo Taha and Jett Manuel, who scored all of their combined 16 points in the final frame alone.

"It's been such a struggle for us this conference. It's nice to be able to get a win. We played a complete game and we’re able to pull away. It was really a struggle for us but it might be the game that helps us turn around," Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

It was just Gin Kings’ night as they shot 49.5 percent from the field compared to the Picanto’s 34.2 percent. Ginebra also tallied 15 more rebounds (57-42) and 20 more assists (30-10) as Kia never had a taste of the lead throughout.

Ginebra improved to 4-4 to tie the Phoenix Fuel Masters and the TNT KaTropa at the middle of the standings.

Rashawn McCarthy paced the Picanto with 15 points and 6 rebounds while Ronald Tubid was the only other Kia player in double digits with 13 points.

The Picanto remained at the bottom of the league with a 1-7 card as they absorbed their 3rd straight loss.

The Scores:

Ginebra (103): Slaughter 14, Tenorio 13, J. Aguilar 13, Thompson 12, Ferrer 10, Taha 8, Manuel 8, Caperal 6, R. Aguilar 6, Mercado 4, Cruz 4, Jamito 3, Caguioa 2, Wilson 0

Kia (77): McCarthy 15, Tubid 13, Corpuz 9, Reyes 8, Jamon 5, Camson 4, Sara 4, Escoto 4, Khobuntin 4, Yee 4, Lastimosa 3, Ababou 2, Galanza 2, Celda 0, Gabriel 0

Quarter scores: 25-24, 53-34, 78-52, 103-77 .

– Rappler.com