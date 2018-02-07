'Okay naman siya. Good signs, no fracture, dislocations. May wound lang na malaki,' says Racela

Published 11:42 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Things took a dark turn during the TNT KaTropa-Phoenix Fuel Masters on Wednesday, February 7, as Troy Rosario had to be carried out of the court on a stretcher following an ugly fall.

In a rebound play early in the 4th quarter, TNT’s Rosario landed on Phoenix’s Jason Perkins, who tripped himself, and hit his chin on the hardcourt. Unable to stand up, the 26-year-old was given a neck brace, carried on a stretcher and rushed to the Makati Medical Center.

TNT head coach Nash Racela, reading text updates about Rosario’s condition, said that his ward did not suffer any major injuries.

“Okay naman siya. Good signs, no fracture, dislocations. May wound lang na malaki. Iobserve pa siya, kasi ang lakas ng bagsak niya eh,” said Racela.

(He’s okay. Good signs, no fracture or dislocations. Though he has a big wound. He will be observed since he fell hard.)

But that was the only good news Racela had as the Fuel Masters, in come-from-behind fashion, got away with a 74-72 win over the KaTropa.

“We talked about execution in the end – on both ends, specifically on defense. We weren’t able to execute in the end,” said Racela.

With a 4-4 card, Racela, however, is still not pushing the panic button.

“If you study our conferences last year, we were always in the middle of the pack and we just made a good push toward the playoffs, so it’s still the same plan. Hopefully with what we have now, we can still have a good run towards the playoffs.”

TNT will face the Barangay Ginebra next on February 11 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com