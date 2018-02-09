Mike Digregorio bounces back from a dismal performance last game to lead the Blackwater Elite's 106-96 win over the San Miguel Beermen

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Digregorio submitted his best game of the conference in Blackwater Elite’s 106-96 upset victory against the San Miguel Beermen and he has his mother to thank for it.

Digregorio waxed hot for a conference-high 26 points off 5 triples to go with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in helping the Elite end a 4-game skid.

But more than the notion of pulling off a shocker against the 3-time defending Philippine Cup champions, the 27-year-old’s mom served as enough motivation for Digregorio to be in his finest form.

“This one is for my mom, she's a big basketball junkie and my harshest critic. She calls me after every game and she really let me have it after last game, she told me I wasn't playing aggressive enough and I didn't look like myself the last game,” said Digregorio.

Digregorio was a non-factor in the Elite’s 72-78 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots last February 2, chipping in just two points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a turnover and a steal in more 22 minutes of action.

“She really let me have it, she's really blunt and straightforward but I appreciate her a lot because I came in today with the right mindset.”

Against the Beermen, Digregorio completely looked like a different man. He took charge for the Elite, scoring 11 points in the final quarter, highlighted by a personal 8-0 run in the final two minutes that secured the triumph for Blackwater.

“My mom, she lit a fire under me.”

Blackwater improved to 3-5 and remained in close contention for a playoff berth and Digregorio is confident that they will not go on an early vacation.

“I really like our team's chances. I think we have a great team, I really do. Regardless of what our record says, if you look at our lineup I mean, we have a great team,” said Digregorio.

The Elite will try to get a winning streak going as they face the Kia Picanto next on February 16 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com