Rants by mom fuel Mike Digregorio in Blackwater's upset of San Miguel
MANILA, Philippines – Mike Digregorio submitted his best game of the conference in Blackwater Elite’s 106-96 upset victory against the San Miguel Beermen and he has his mother to thank for it.
Digregorio waxed hot for a conference-high 26 points off 5 triples to go with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in helping the Elite end a 4-game skid.
But more than the notion of pulling off a shocker against the 3-time defending Philippine Cup champions, the 27-year-old’s mom served as enough motivation for Digregorio to be in his finest form.
“This one is for my mom, she's a big basketball junkie and my harshest critic. She calls me after every game and she really let me have it after last game, she told me I wasn't playing aggressive enough and I didn't look like myself the last game,” said Digregorio.
Digregorio was a non-factor in the Elite’s 72-78 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots last February 2, chipping in just two points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a turnover and a steal in more 22 minutes of action.
“She really let me have it, she's really blunt and straightforward but I appreciate her a lot because I came in today with the right mindset.”
Against the Beermen, Digregorio completely looked like a different man. He took charge for the Elite, scoring 11 points in the final quarter, highlighted by a personal 8-0 run in the final two minutes that secured the triumph for Blackwater.
“My mom, she lit a fire under me.”
Blackwater improved to 3-5 and remained in close contention for a playoff berth and Digregorio is confident that they will not go on an early vacation.
“I really like our team's chances. I think we have a great team, I really do. Regardless of what our record says, if you look at our lineup I mean, we have a great team,” said Digregorio.
The Elite will try to get a winning streak going as they face the Kia Picanto next on February 16 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com