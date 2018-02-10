Rain or Shine remains at 4th place while Magnolia slips to 3rd place

Published 8:33 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine fended off a late Magnolia comeback scare as the Elasto Painters handed the Hotshots their second straight loss in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan Saturday, February 10.

Rain or Shine led by as much as 21 points, 67-46, midway the 3rd quarter before the Hotshots slowly narrowed the gap to single digits in the 4th quarter, 91-100, off an Aldrech Ramos triple with 1:54 minutes left.

Jio Jalalon then buried a floater with 1:23 minutes remaining to trim Magnolia's deficit to 7 points, 93-100, but couldn't capitalize on a Rain or Shine turnover as he airballed a 3-point attempt. Mark Barroca had a chance to make it a 5-point game but muffed an easy layup.

A Maverick Ahanmisi free throw and a James Yap block on Barroca secured the win for the Elasto Painters, which improved to 5-3 to remain at 4th place.

Raymond Almazan, who has been struggling for Rain or Shine for the past few games, was in his finest form as he registered 23 points, 6 rebounds, and two blocks while Yap added 13 markers, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Ahanmisi finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists; Gabe Norwood had 12 points and 7 rebounds; while Chris Tiu chipped in 11 points and 6 assists.

Rain or Shine shot a commendable 47% from the field, highlighted by 13 triples off 35 attempts.

The Hotshots played catchup basketball throughout as the E-Painters held a 9-0 advantage to begin the maiden period. Magnolia never held the lead.

Aldrech Ramos starred for Magnolia with 27 points but it was not enough to bring Magnolia – which absorbed a 76-77 loss to the San Miguel Beermen last February 4 – back on the winning track.

Rome dela Rosa had 15 points while Jalalon churned out 14 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds in the loss.

Magnolia slipped to 3rd place with a 6-3 card, behind San Miguel and the Alaska Aces, both in first with identical 6-2 slates.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (101): Almazan 23, Yap 13, Ahanmisi 12, Norwood 12, Tiu 11, Daquioag 9, Ponferrada 5, Trollano 5, Borboran 5, Belga 3, Nambatac 3

Magnolia (95): Ramos 27, Dela Rosa 15, Jalalon 14, Barroca 10, Sangalang 8, Pingris 7, Melton 6, Mendoza 5, Reavis 3, Gamalinda 0, Simon 0, Brondial 0, Pascual 0

Quarter scores: 26-21, 47-35, 77-66, 101-95

– Rappler.com