Troy Rosario, however, is doubtful for the TNT KaTropa's clash against the GlobalPort Batang Pier on February 14 and Gilas Pilipinas' practices

Published 11:20 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rosario said he is already feeling well following his nasty fall last February 7 but that does not mean he will immediately suit up for the TNT KaTropa and Gilas Pilipinas.

Rosario, who was reduced to a spectator in TNT's 78-93 defeat to Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, February 11, shared after the game that he is still doubtful to play against the GlobalPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, February 14.

He is also unsure if he can join the practices of the national team, which will begin the second window of the FIBA Asian Qualifiers against Australia on February 22.

The former National University stalwart hit his chin on the floor in TNT's 72-74 loss to the Phoenix Fuel Masters after landing on Jason Perkins, who tripped while running to the hoop. Rosario was given a neck brace before being stretchered out of the Mall of Asia Arena and brought to the Makati Medical Center.

"'Di naman na 'ko nahihilo, 'di gaya noong mga nakaraang araw na nandoon pa 'yung hilo," said the 26-year-old.

(I don't feel dizzy anymore unlike what I felt in the past few days.)

Rosario will have his orthopedic checkup on Monday, February 12, and neurological checkup on Thursday, February 15.

"Doon pa malalaman kung bibigyan ako ng go signal para mag-practice. Saka kung bibigyan man ako ng go signal, 'di alam kung [puwedeng] biglaan 'yung practice. Unti unti 'din eh, 'yun 'yung sabi ng doktor. Pero ewan ko, baka magbago bukas," he said.

(After the checkups that's when we'll know if the doctors can give me the go signal to practice. But even if they give me the go signal, I'm still not sure if I would be able to practice at my teammates' pace. I have to take it slow, that's what the doctor told me. But I don't know, it might change tomorrow.)

With TNT on a two-game slide and slipping to 8th place behind a 4-5 card, Rosario can't wait to see action again and help the KaTropa return to the winning column.

"Siyempre masakit pero ganoon talaga, aksidente 'yung nangyari sa 'kin. 'Di ko naman ginusto 'yung nangyari," he said. "Talo kami ngayon so sa tingin ko kailangan ko na bumalik."

(It hurts that I wasn't able to help them but what happened to me was an accident. I didn't ask for it. We lost today so I think I already need to come back.) – Rappler.com