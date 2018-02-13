The fan voting for the All-Star Week, which will pit Gilas Pilipinas against 3 All-Star teams, begins February 16

Published 5:38 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the second year in a row, the PBA will take its All-Star spectacle in an island hopping tour and fans, who want to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in the annual festivities, begin casting their votes this week.

The balloting for the All-Star Week, which will once again have stops in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao from May 23 to 27, will begin on Friday, February 16. Fans can vote online and at various playing venues.

Fan voting will temporarily stop to give way to the semifinals of the Philippine Cup but will resume as the Commissioner’s Cup starts.

Like last year, the event will pit Gilas Pilipinas against 3 All-Star squads, each bannered by players from the 3 major islands in the country.

The 2017 All-Star Week came to Lucena, Quezon (Luzon), Cebu City (Visayas) and Cagayan de Oro (Mindanao).

Aside from the All-Star games, a slam dunk, 3-point shootout and an obstacle challenge will also be held. – Rappler.com