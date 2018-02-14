'Siguro law of averages lang. It's about time na siguro na I hit my shots,' says Meralco Bolts' Garvo Lanete

Published 9:24 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the ailing Meralco Bolts, Garvo Lanete served as their much-needed lifeline.

Heading into a must-win game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, Lanete did most of the heavy lifting for the Bolts as he dropped a personal conference-high 24 points en route to their 92-90 win Wednesday, February 14.

Lanete averaged only 5.75 points in his first 8 outings this season that saw Meralco lose 6 games. Prior to the Phoenix triumph, he finished in double figures just once and was scoreless for back-to-back games.

“Siguro law of averages lang. It's about time na siguro na I hit my shots. And ayun, swerte lang siguro today,” said Lanete.

(It was just law of averages. It’s about time that I hit my shots. And I just got lucky today.)

The former San Beda College star buried 4 triples on a respectable 8-of-15 shooting from the field. He canned a jumper that put the Bolts up 92-85 with 1:35 minutes left, a bucket the proved the difference after the Fuel Masters threatened a late comeback.

The win was also a fitting gift for Lanete, who turned 29 on February 13.

“Birthday ko kahapon, medyo swerte ngayon. Thank you kay Lord. We have to step up kasi wala si Jared. Si Cliff, wala noong second half. Sinabi lang ni coach noong natalo kami sa NLEX, we have to treat this game as a championship game,” said Lanete.

(It was my birthday yesterday and I just got lucky today. Thank you, Lord. We have to step up because Jared did not play. Cliff, meanwhile, was out in the second half. Coach told us that after we lost to NLEX, we have to treat this game as a championship game.)

Meralco, which sits at 11th place with a 3-6 record, faces a tall order in its last two games against Barangay Ginebra (February 18) and the Magnolia Hotshots (February 24) and Lanete hopes his luck will not run out for the rest of his birth month.

“Hopefully, the next two games, especially pinakaimportante 'yung games na yun, sana swertehin uli dahil February pa naman.”

(Hopefully, the next two games, especially since those are the most important games for us, I wish that I continue my lucky streak because it is still February.) – Rappler.com