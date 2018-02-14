GlobalPort improves to 4-4 for 7th place ,while TNT slides to 9th spot behind a 4-6 slate

Published 9:58 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The GlobalPort Batang Pier built a huge lead enough to fend off the pesky TNT KaTropa, 99-84, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, February 14.

GlobalPort buried the KaTropa by as much as 30 points in the 3rd quater before TNT regained its bearings in the 4th period and cut the deficit to 10 points, 84-94, off an 8-0 run sparked and ended with Jayson Castro triples.

A Stanley Pringle turnover with 2:25 minutes left opened the comeback door wide open for the KaTropa, who absorbed their 3rd straight loss, but they wouldn't find the bottom of the net until the final buzzer.

Pringle paced the Batang Pier with a double-double effort of 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while Nico Elorde had a near-triple-double of 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

GlobalPort improved to 4-4 for 7th place while TNT slid to 9th place behind a 4-6 slate.

The Scores:

Globalport (99): Elorde 17, Pringle 16, Guinto 12, Taha 11, Grey 10, Nabong 10, Teng 9, Araña 6, Gabayni 6, Sargent 2, Anthony 0, Flores 0, Juico 0

TNT (84): Castro 24, Williams 21, Pogoy 14, Carey 10, Tautuaa 8, Semerad 3, Garcia 2, Reyes 2, Paredes 0, Torres 0

Quarter scores: 34-12, 61-36, 79-64, 99-84



– Rappler.com