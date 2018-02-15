'I didn't even expect to get a call from them in the middle of the season,' says Jeric Teng of his new team GlobalPort Batang Pier

Published 11:42 AM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeric Teng admitted he never imagined that he’d play for longtime college mentor Pido Jarencio again but his improbable dream turned into reality after being acquired by the GlobalPort Batang Pier last February 13.

Months after being away from the PBA, Teng returned to the hardcourt as he helped the Batang Pier thwart the TNT Katropa, 99-84, on Wednesday, February 14.

The win did not just mark Teng’s PBA comeback, it also highlighted his reunion with Jarencio with whom he fought countless of collegiate basketball wars with when they were both part of the UST Growling Tigers.

“I didn't even expect to get a call from them in the middle of the season. So maybe, it is a blessing that I was given this opportunity and I'm going make the most out of this,” said the 26-year-old.

“I'm very happy playing under coach Pido.”

Indeed, Teng made the most of the opportunity given to him by Jarencio in his GlobalPort debut.

In more than 10 minutes of action, Teng scored 9 points, all coming from 3-pointers, on top of two rebounds, an assist and a steal against two turnovers.

“Parang alam mong rookie ka pero meron kang experience,” described Teng of his first game with the Batang Pier. “Parang first game ko pero parang I had experiences na.”

(It felt like I was a rookie but I have experience. It was like my first game but I had experiences already.)

Teng’s sentiments are understandable because it has been more than 5 months since he last set foot in the PBA.

After mostly riding Rain or Shine's bench for 3 years, Teng was waived by the Elasto Painters in November 2016. He was then picked up by the Kia Picanto a few months later but was released August last year.

During his hiatus, Teng focused on maintaining his shape, hoping to get a call from the pros.

“Actually, ‘yun nga, nagpapraktis din ako ng sarili ko. I really wanted to come back and play dito sa PBA kasi ito na 'yung dream ko.”

(I practiced by myself. I really wanted to come back and play here in the PBA because it is really my dream.)

Teng looks to continue providing quality minutes when the Batang Pier face the Magnolia Hotshots next on Friday, February 16. – Rappler.com