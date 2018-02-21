'It's not an 'if ever,' we're making to the playoffs,' says GlobalPort Batang Pier's Kelly Nabong

Published 9:42 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The GlobalPort Batang Pier still has to win its one remaining game to secure a spot in the playoffs, but Kelly Nabong is dead sure that ticket belongs to them.

Nabong showed way for the Batang Pier against the Kia Picanto as he dropped 21 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in a 108-91 win on Wednesday, February 21.

GlobalPort fortified its chances of clinching a quarterfinals berth by improving to 5-5 and tying Barangay Ginebra at 6th place.

Although 6 wins are what teams need for a sure place in the playoffs, Nabong is putting his money on his team.

He's been working hard this conference, becoming only the 3rd player this conference to record at least 5 double-doubles, joining June Mar Fajardo (7) and Poy Erram (6).

"It's not an 'if ever,' we're making to the playoffs," said Nabong.

"I mean, we have a young, good team. We just got to keep believing in the system, keep playing defense, and everybody has to come to play 100 percent."

If there is one thing Nabong wants his team to improve on heading into the quarterfinals, it is their defense.

The Batang Pier saw a 16-point lead vanish with the Picanto momentarily taking an 85-84 advantage in the 4th quarter. Fortunately, Globalport went on a 24-6 run for the win.

"We have to stay committed to our defense, have more pride in our defense. We have to stay locked in if we want to make it far in the playoffs."

GlobalPort eyes to end its elimination round campaign on a high note and notch that all-important No. 6 against the Phoenix Fuel Masters on March 2 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"We took care of business tonight but it doesn't stop, eliminations are not over yet so we have one more game to get that spot in the best-of-3," Nabong said. – Rappler.com