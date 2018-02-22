Jayjay Alejandro's heroics allow Go for Gold to overshadow Ebondo's obscene numbers for CEU and send them to their first loss

Published 7:59 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup moved back to the Ynares Sports Arena for a Thursday, February 22 double-header.

For the main attraction, the Go for Gold-CSB sent the CEU Scorpions to their first loss, 91-89, in an overtime thriller.

Go for Gold got into a hot start early into the game, as their sweet shooting put them up 10 after the first quarter, 27-17. However, CEU’s star center Rod Ebondo eventually got his legs under him and started to dominate in the post and on the boards. By halftime, CSB clung to 5-point lead with Ebondo already registering a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

It’s never a good thing to let Ebondo take over, something which CSB learned the hard way as he sank an and-one bucket to give the Scorpions a 46-43 lead, their first for the whole game. Then he kept rolling and sank a triple with a hand in his face to balloon the CEU lead to 7, 53-46. This was enough for them to hold on to a 63-58 lead after 3 quarters.

However, Go for Gold got the golden touch when it mattered most in the 4th quarter, as Justin Gutang sank and and-one layup, stole the ball and got fouled for two free-throws in consecutive possessions to cut their deficit down to one, 78-79. A few possessions later, JK Casino pulled up for three to tie the game at 82 with less than a minute remaining. After two CEU free-throws, Casino drove hard for the coast-to-coast finish to send the game to overtime, 84-all.

Four seconds into the extra period, Jayjay Alejandro sank a triple off the jumpball to give Go for Gold an 87-84 advantage. Being no stranger to clutch moments as the star of NU, he would pull up again for a go-ahead dagger, 90-87, to give the Scorpions their first stinging loss.

Gutang topscored for Go for Gold with 20 points to go with 4 rebounds and 5 asissts. JK Casino added 15 points with 3 triples while Alejandro scored 6 of his 9 points in OT. For the Scorpions, Ebondo tallied obscene numbers as usual with a game-high 34 points and 25 rebounds with 3 blocks and 2 threes to follow-up his 33-point, 20-rebound outing two days prior. Orlan Wamar led Ebondo’s supporting cast with 16 points and a game-high 7 assists.

In the other game, the University of Perpetual Help handled the bottom-dwelling Batangas EAC Generals, 82-75.

The Scores

Go for Gold-CSB (91) – Gutang 20, Casino 15, Pasturan 14, Alejandro 9, Leutcheu 9, Gaco 9, Haruna 7, Salem 3, Domingo 3, Dixon 2, Ocampo 0.

CEU (89) – Ebondo 34, Wamar 16, Chan 12, Aquino 11, Manlangit 8, Cruz 4, Fuentes 2, Opiso 2, Uri 0, Caballero 0, Guinitaran 0, Arim 0, Saber 0, Veron 0.

Quarter Scores: 27-17, 43-38, 58-63, 84-84, (91-89 – OT)

STANDINGS (as of Feb. 22, 2018)

Akari-AdU 4-1

CEU 3-1

Marinerong Pilipino 4-2

Zark’s-LPU 4-2

Go For Gold-CSB 4-3

Gamboa-St. Clare 2-1

Wangs-Letran 2-2

Che’Lu-SSC 3-4

Perpetual 2-3

AMA 1-3

JRU 1-3

EAC 1-5

– Rappler.com