The win pulled the San Miguel Beermen closer to clinching one of the two twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals

Published 7:01 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Marcio Lassiter hit a last-second game winner to lift the San Miguel Beermen past the Kia Picanto, 108-106, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, February 23.

The game was tied at 106-all with 1.8 seconds left in the game until Lassiter buried a short stab from a Chris Ross bounce pass off an inbound to give San Miguel its 8th win in 10 outings.

The win pulled the Beermen closer to clinching one of the two twice-to-beat advantages heading into the quarterfinals.

San Miguel, which led by as much as 26 points, had the upper hand early in the 4th quarter, 100-82, before the Picanto dropped a 24-3 bomb for a 106-103 lead with 1:02 minutes left.

Fortunately, Lassiter, who finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals, found a slight opening at the left corner and drilled in a game-tying triple with 47.5 seconds remaining, 106-all.

Kia had the chance to regain the lead but Glenn Khobuntin had his midrange shot blocked by Arwind Santos, setting up the Lassiter game winner.

Santos paced the Beermen, who were missing 4-time MVP June Mar Fajardo due to his Gilas commitment, with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and two blocks. Chris Ross added 9 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds in the win.

"Ang nangyari, nag-relax sila, starters, that’s why I stick to them. Sabi ko win or lose. Kung natalo, kayo 'yan. Kung nanalo, kayo rin 'yan. Sila 'yung naglalaro eh," said San Miguel head coach Leo Austria.

(What happened is the starters relaxed, that's why I stuck with them win or lose. If we lost, that is on their part. If we won, that is also on their part, they are the once who are there playing.)

Five Kia players finished in double figures led by Glenn Khobuntin, who scored 15 points off the bench, and Jackson Corpuz, who had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Rashawn McCarthy chipped in 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against his former team.

The Picanto ended its All-Filipino campaign with a 1-10 record.

The Scores:

San Miguel (108): Santos 27, Lassiter 22, Pessumal 11, De Ocampo 10, Heruela 9, Ross 9, Espinas 8, Vigil 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 5, Mamaril 2, Agovida 0, Lanete 0, Semerad 0

Kia (106): Khobuntin 15, Corpuz 12, Gabriel 10, McCarthy 10, Yee 10, Cabrera 9, Celda 8, Camson 8, Tubid 7, Ababou 6, Jamon 5, Escoto 4, Lastimosa 2, Galanza 0, Sara 0

Quarter scores: 29-23, 61-41, 91-71, 108-106

– Rappler.com